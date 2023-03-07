Man Utd sweating on Casemiro's fitness for Europa League clash with Real Betis after Brazilian picked up injury in 7-0 humiliation at Liverpool

Casemiro will reportedly face a fitness test ahead of Manchester United's clash with Real Betis after picking up an injury in their loss to Liverpool.

Casemiro a doubt for Real Betis clash

Picked up an injury against Liverpool

Medical team assessing the injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat at the hands of arch rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. To further add to their misery, star midfielder Casemiro picked up an injury during the match and will be assessed by the club's medical staff. Once the full extent of the issue is confirmed, United will make a decision on whether the Brazilian can take the field against Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash on Thursday - according to ESPN.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils' loss to Liverpool was their first defeat in 11 matches in all competitions. They went into the contest on a high after beating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final and progressing at West Ham's expense in the FA Cup, but their Premier League title hopes have now been left in tatters.

AND WHAT'S MORE: If Casemiro fails to pass his fitness test, it will represent another huge blow for head coach Erik ten Hag. The 31-year-old has appeared in 35 matches across all competitions for United since his summer move from Real Madrid, recording five goals and five assists along the way, and has been a talismanic figure in the centre of midfield.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? If Casemiro is unavailable for the Europa League encounter at Old Trafford on Thursday, Ten Hag will likely draft in Scott McTominay alongside Fred in a holding role. United are due to host Southampton in the Premier League three days later.