Marcus Rashford was spotted cosying up with 'Big Booty University' lecturer Courtney Caldwell while making his way into a Miami hotel at 5am.

Rashford spotted with Caldwell

Returned to Miami hotel at 5am along with her

Recently split up with fiancee Lucia Loi

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United forward flew to Florida to coach young children after an incredible season with Manchester United, when he scored 30 goals in 56 appearances. Recently he was spotted in Miami at club Mr Jones, partying into the wee hours of the morning and then returning to his hotel around 5am along with Caldwell. It has been reported that the forward splashed on champagne and food at an exclusive cabana with private five-star hospitality service.

The fitness model runs 'Big Body University', a fitness start-up which helps clients get a plump bum. She is also a social media influencer, with 516,000 TikTok and 117,000 Instagram followers, and often partners with fitness brands for promotion.

WHAT WAS POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Rashford broke up with his childhood sweetheart Loi a few months back after being engaged in May last year, after 'the relationship ran its course', but the pair continue to be 'very close friends'. The footballer even shared engagement pics on his Instagram before they eventually parted ways.

However, Rashford seems to have moved on and has found new love in Courtney.

A source told The Sun: "Courtney is not only beautiful, she’s business-minded and incredibly smart. Marcus was lucky to spend time with her. She is really something special."

WHAT NEXT? Rashford will return to action with United in Scotland with a fixture against Lyon at Murrayfield on July 19 as part of the Red Devil's pre-season preparations, before jetting off to the United States to kick off their stateside tour with a mouthwatering match against Arsenal at the Met Life Stadium in New York on July 22.