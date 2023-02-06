Are Man Utd in the Premier League title race? Neville assesses Red Devils’ claims to first crown since 2013

Manchester United are third in the Premier League table, with Gary Neville assessing whether they are in the race for the English top-flight title.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils stumbled out of the blocks in 2022-23, with Erik ten Hag taking a while to get his message across, but consistency has been found by a side that has only suffered one defeat in its last 15 outings across all competitions. A welcome return to form has United sat inside the Champions League places and eight points adrift of table-topping Arsenal, with it possible that a bid for a first domestic crown since 2013 could be launched with 17 league games still to take in.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United defender Neville, who won eight Premier League titles in his playing days, has told his Sky Sports podcast of whether the Red Devils can chase down top spot: “Are we in with a chance again? Look, I don’t think Manchester United will get there, I think they will fall short. They’re just not quite there and the Christian Eriksen injury will hurt, but they’re doing really, really well and they’re competing again. They look happy too and that’s a really big thing. You need that. From that point of view United are doing well.

“It’s not ridiculous to say they could win the title. I don’t think they will and I’ve never thought they will this season because it’s a bit early for that but I would be getting worried if I was Manchester City. The fans will start getting worried now with the way they’re playing and the way Pep Guardiola is tinkering with the team. United look a happy bunch, City look a bit moody and need to come out of that spell. Man City could easily still win the league but Man United are in a good position too.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United’s last Premier League triumph came in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season at the helm, with the legendary Scot walking away from the Old Trafford dugout with a 13th success under his belt.

WHAT NEXT? United edged out Crystal Palace 2-1 in their last fixture, despite having Casemiro sent off, and now have a double-header against old adversaries Leeds to look forward to – starting with a home date against the Whites on Wednesday.