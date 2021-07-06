Man Utd-linked Trippier quizzed on transfer talk

A move to Old Trafford has been mooted for the Atletico Madrid full-back, but he says his full focus is locked on international matters

Kieran Trippier continues to spark talk of interest from Manchester United, but the Atletico Madrid right-back says his full focus is locked on England's bid for Euro 2020 glory.

The 30-year-old defender took on a Spanish adventure in 2019 and has tasted La Liga title glory during his time at Wanda Metropolitano.

A homecoming is now being speculated on for the former Burnley and Tottenham star, with transfer discussions reportedly being held at Old Trafford, but club matters will not become a distraction for a man readying himself for a European Championship semi-final.

What has been said?

Quizzed on the United rumours ahead of England's outing against Denmark on Wednesday, Trippier has told The Guardian: "I’ve just enjoyed the season [at Atletico] and we’ve won the title.

"I’m away with England, we’re playing Denmark and I’m not focusing on my club or what is going on.

"I’m just focused on England and doing as best as I can if I play. If I don’t play, I still give 100 percent."

He added: "It’s been an unbelievable season and it motivates me to win more, even at my age.

"Coming away with England, it gives me real confidence and maybe I can share that experience with others who have not won things.

"Then again, we have players who are winning trophies with their clubs now and they all have that winning mentality."

The bigger picture

Trippier is a proven Premier League performer, making him of obvious interest to teams like United, and is still learning despite now being a seasoned veteran.

Working with England is aiding that cause, with a versatile operator coming up against some of the finest attacking talent in world football when taking to the training field.

Trippier said of the challenges posed by Three Lions colleagues: "When you are a defender up against [Jadon] Sancho or [Marcus] Rashford, [Phil] Foden, [Jack] Grealish, [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin, you can imagine it’s tough.

"Bukayo [Saka] ran past me the other day and I felt like grabbing him. ‘Where are you going?!’

"We have so much talent and when you train against these players every day, when you get on the pitch against the opposition, because the players we’ve got are world class, you are ready.

"When you train against these guys every day there are no fears."

