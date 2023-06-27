Man Utd legend Gary Neville to join Dragon's Den as guest judge for 2024 series

Manchester United legend Gary Neville will be joining the popular BBC TV show Dragon's Den as a guest judge for the 2024 series.

Neville to be a judge on Dragon's Den

Will use his experience as a businessman

Currently working as a pundit

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Manchester United defender Neville will now try his hand as one of the panelists on Season 21 of Dragon's Den in 2024, a show that airs in the UK where participants are given three minutes to pitch their business ideas to five multi-millionaires who will then invest their own time and money in those ideas and people.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am excited to join the Dragons, and to meet the entrepreneurs brave enough to face us in the Den," said Neville. "I hope my personal journey shows that you can take the experiences you've had in one part of your career and use them to do something entirely different and make it a success.

"Business is all about managing people and managing yourself and I'm looking forward to sharing my experience to help the entrepreneurs we'll meet in the Den reach their potential."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville, who is also a football pundit and commentator, is a co-owner of Salford City, two hotels in Manchester, and a production firm. He also co-founded University Academy 92 (UA92) with fellow United Class of '92 members.

Since he was 21, he has also worked as a property developer; one of his most recent ventures is the £200 million St. Michael's development in Manchester.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Neville's former club will be aiming to make some important signings ahead of a crucial 2023-24 season, while United head coach Erik ten Hag will also hope to work on new tactics during their upcoming U.S. pre-season tour.