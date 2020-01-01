Man Utd boss Solskjaer plays down Cavani clash with Mina

The Uruguayan forward went on to score in the 2-0 win that booked United's place in the semi-finals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt there was never a danger of Edinson Cavani being sent off for a clash with Yerry Mina during ’s 2-0 win over .

Cavani set United on their way to the semi-finals with an excellent late finish, but he could arguably have already been in the dressing room after a coming-together with Mina.

Uruguayan forward Cavani appeared to grab Mina by the throat before the Colombian defender tumbled to the floor.

More teams

There was no VAR available on the evening, and it was not immediately clear whether referee Andy Madley had seen the incident.

He spoke to both players but did not mete out any punishment; Solskjaer felt the official made the right decision in not producing a card.

"Two South Americans that have had a few battles before, they met in Copa America qualifiers so no, this was a proper game of football with fans, tackles, yellow cards and chances at both ends. I enjoyed it," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

Solskjaer also enjoyed Cavani’s excellent finish on 88 minutes, although he felt the forward should have been on the scoresheet earlier.

“Not bad,” Solskjaer said of the goal. “But maybe the three he should have scored in the first half.

"He’s a top striker, the movement, the quality and the left-foot strike was excellent.”

Solskjaer felt United did not get their reward for a bright start, but was happy with how his side performed.

“It was a good start,” he said. “The first 20-25 minutes we were excellent. We should have been maybe one, two or three up but Robin Olsen made some good saves and kept them in the game.

"Second half we dominated.

"It went there and back, attacking and defending, but you are always confident if the game opens up with the pace we put on.

“We know that when we defend well we have players to win games. The spirit in the camp is good; winning gives you energy.”

Article continues below

United will face in the semi-finals, and Solskjaer is keen for his side to avenge the defeat to the same opposition at the identical stage of the competition last term.

"We are in the semis and one step away from the final,” he said. “It is the worst game to lose, a semi-final. If you get to the final you get that feeling in the build-up.

“We are going to try to get to the semi-finals in a good state, but there are many league games before then.”