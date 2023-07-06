Man Utd increase Andre Onana bid! Red Devils table €50m offer for goalkeeper but still short of Inter's asking price

Manchester United have made a fresh bid for Andre Onana worth €50 million (£43m/$54m) but are still short of Inter's €60m (£51m/$65m) valuation.

United table improved offer

Onana a key target

Erik ten Hag keen to sign new goalkeeper

WHAT HAPPENED? ESPN reports that United have increased their offer for Onana, having previously made a bid worth €40m (£34m/$44m). While the new bid, made up of €45m (£38m/$49m) plus add-ons, does not match Inter's valuation, there is said to be confidence at United that they will sign the Cameroon international this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are hopeful Inter will drop their asking price and reach a compromise, as United look to add a second player to Erik ten Hag's squad after signing Mason Mount from Chelsea. United have targeted a goalkeeper amid doubts over David de Gea's future; he endured an error-prone season and has yet to sign a new contract. If Onana is to sign, he is expected to be installed as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ten Hag worked with Onana at Ajax before he moved to Inter and the report claims the manager has identified him as his top target for the goalkeeping position. It remains to be seen if De Gea will leave if Onana arrives.

WHAT NEXT? United are set to jet to the United States for a pre-season tour this month and they may hope to sign Onana in time for him to link up with the squad.