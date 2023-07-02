Liverpool complete £60m Dominik Szoboszlai transfer on a five-year contract as Reds' midfield revolution continues

Dominik Szoboszlai is a Liverpool player, with the Reds confirming that a £60 million ($76m) transfer has been completed.

Attacking midfielder pens long-term deal

Taking on a Premier League challenge

Klopp wanted to add more creativity

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has reportedly signed a five-year contract at Anfield, with those terms set to keep him on Merseyside until the summer of 2028. Jurgen Klopp had made the acquisition of another creative influence a top priority for the latest window, having previously been linked with Mason Mount, and has ticked that box in a big-money deal that saw Szoboszlai’s €70m release clause at RB Leipzig triggered.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle had been heavily linked with the Hungary international at one stage, but their decision to pull out of the race for a much sought-after signature left the path clear for Liverpool. They have now landed a player that scored 10 goals for Leipzig last season through 48 appearances, and one that has earned 32 senior caps for his country.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Szoboszlai expressed his delight in his first interview for Liverpool's official website, saying: “It’s really, really good. I enjoyed the last [few] days and I’m looking forward to knowing everybody better.

“The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy. But at the end I’m here, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started. [A] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

WHAT NEXT? Szoboszlai has taken on the No.8 shirt at Liverpool that has previously been worn by the likes of Steven Gerrard and Naby Keita, and will be hoping to make his competitive debut for the Reds when they open their 2023-24 Premier League campaign away at Chelsea on August 13.