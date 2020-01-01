Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus request Fati in Pjanic swap deal

Swansea tried to sign Bayern Munich's Davies
Swansea City attempted to sign Alphonso Davies prior to his Bayern Munich switch, claims the Sun.
The Canada international was on the verge of a move to the club in 2017, but the deal collapsed when he was refused a work permit for the UK.
Juventus request Fati in Pjanic swap deal
Riqui Puig could also enter deal
Juventus have requested Barcelona include Ansu Fati in the deal that would take Miralem Pjanic to Catalunya, reports Sport.
The teenage forward became an instant hit at Camp Nou early this season thanks to a spate of goals, but has since struggled for playing time in the Barca attack.
Fellow youngster Riqui Puig is also mentioned as a possible makeweight in order to seal a move for Pjanic.
Bournemouth push for Fraser renewal
Bournemouth are hopeful of retaining Ryan Fraser in their fight against relegation, according to the Daily Mail.
The Spurs target's contract expires at the end of June, but he will have the option to stay on until the end of the interrupted Premier League season if he so chooses.
Spurs need to sell before pursuing Willian
Tottenham must reduce their playing staff before making a move for Jose Mourinho's favoured target Willian, claims the Daily Star.
Erik Lamela is one of the current players who could make way to welcome the Brazilian, who starred under Mourinho during his Chelsea spell.
Alaba suggests breakthrough in extension talks
After Manuel Neuer was recently tied down to fresh terms, Bayern boss Hansi Flick said on Monday he is keen to retain the services of Alaba.
The versatile Austria international's existing deal is due to expire at the end of next season, with Barcelona and Real Madrid recently linked with an interest.