Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal ready to sell Pepe

Fernandinho expecting Man City exit
Fernandinho isn't expecting to be handed a new contract at Manchester City, claims the Mirror.
The Brazilian's current deal expires at season's end with clubs in MLS and his home country already showing interest.
Leeds lining up Lopetegui as Bielsa replacement
Leeds United want Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui as their next coach once Marcelo Bielsa leaves, according to The Sun.
The former Real Madrid and Spain boss is favoured by Leeds owner Andrea Radrizanni.
Dortmund circling for Tzolis
PAOK winger Christos Tzolis has emerged as a target for Borussia Dortmund, reports TodoFichajes.
The 18-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the season in Greece with five goals in all competitions - two of which have come in the Champions League.
Solskjaer wants to bring back Evans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to sign former defender Jonny Evans, according to the Mirror.
The current Leicester City centre-back is out of contract at season's end and the Red Devils are considering an attempt to sign him for a cut-price fee in January.
Arsenal ready to sell Pepe
An early Emirates exit is looming
Arsenal are prepared to sell record signing Nicolas Pepe should the right offer come in, claims the Daily Star.
The Gunners believe they paid too much for the Ivory Coast international and that the attacker isn't cut out for the Premier League.
Pepe won't be sold cheaply however, with Arsenal even open to a loan move with an obligation to buy.