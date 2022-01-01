Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to move for Arsenal & Tottenham target Perisic

West Ham and Newcastle are vying for the signature of Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard - according to the Daily Star.

The Magpies are ready to submit a £3 million offer for the 29-year-old this month instead of waiting until he becomes a free agent in the summer.

West Ham, meanwhile, want to re-sign Lingard after his successful loan spell in west London last season, but are reluctant to be drawn into a bidding war with Saudi-backed Newcastle.