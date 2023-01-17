liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal to move for Sterling as Chelsea prioritise Pulisic

Sterling Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images
    Simeone cools De Paul transfer speculation

    Arsenal to move for Sterling as Chelsea prioritise Pulisic (Fichajes)

    Raheem Sterling injured Chelsea Man City 2022-23Getty

    Arsenal are on alert as Chelsea consider moving away from Raheem Sterling in favour of wingers Christian Pulisic and Mykhailo Mudryk, claims Fichajes, and the Gunners are excited about a move for a player they targeted last summer.

    Sterling is currently injured but could emerge as a potential signing for Mikel Arteta in six months.

    Salzburg loan out Piatkowski

    Dortmund make Julian Ryerson signing official

    Ocampos returns to Sevilla after Ajax loan cut short

    Conte demands Tottenham transparency

    Antonio ConteGetty

    Antonio Conte has asked Tottenham's board to be more transparent with its transfer strategy and compared the quiet approach with Serie A clubs.

    "In England, there is a bad habit that there is only the coach to speak and to explain," Conte told reporters. "I have never seen the club or sporting director [in England] come here to explain the strategy and vision of the club. In Italy for example, before every game there is a person from the club who has to go before the media and answer every question.

    Read his full comments on GOAL!

    Barcelona interested in Gundogan (The Telegraph)

    Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City 2022-23Getty

    Barcelona are keen on signing Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer after his Manchester City contract runs out, reports The Telegraph.

    The Blaugrana are also eyeing Chelsea N'Golo Kante, but they view Gundogan as a more attainable target.

    Read more on the reported interest here.