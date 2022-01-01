Fulham target Lazio keeper Strakosha
Fulham have identified Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha as a transfer target - according to 90min.
The Cottagers have switched their focus towards the 27-year-old after giving up on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola, who took in a loan spell at Craven Cottage in 2020-21.
Strakosha is set to be available on a free transfer when his contract at Lazio expires on June 30.
PSG leading Ekitike race
Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike - according to Hadrien Grenier.
The Ligue 1 champions are preparing a €45 million (£38m/$48m) offer for the 19-year-old, who has also been linked with Newcastle, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.
PSG are eager to bolster their attacking options even further by signing Ekitike after seeing him score 10 goals in 24 league games for Reims this season.
West Ham want Lingard back
West Ham are ready to rekindle their interest in Jesse Lingard as he prepares to hit free agency, claims the Daily Mail.
The England international, who has previously impressed for the Hammers during a loan spell in east London, is preparing to sever ties with Manchester United.
Real Madrid interested in Milan's Leao
Milan forward Raphael Leao is the subject of interest from Real Madrid - according to Marca.
The Spanish giants have turned their attention to the 22-year-old after missing out on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.
Leao played a key role in Milan's Serie A title success in 2021-22, scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances.
Barca won't sign Traore outright
Barcelona won't trigger the buy option clause for Adama Traoré. It was included into loan deal from Wolves for €30m but Barça won't spend big money on Adama as things stand. 🇪🇸 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2022
Traoré's out of contract in June 2023 with Wolves, his future will be decided soon.
Arsenal and Man Utd-linked Neves drops transfer hint
Arsenal and Manchester United-linked midfielder Ruben Neves has hinted he may have played his last game for Wolves ahead of a potential summer transfer.
Neves has carved out a reputation among the best playmakers in English football since joining Wolves from Porto in 2017, recording 24 goals and 12 assists in 212 appearances.
The 2021-22 campaign was another strong one for the 25-year-old as he helped Bruno Lage's side finish 10th in the Premier League, but he is now being tipped to move on to a bigger club.
Read the full story on GOAL.
Everton & Leicester join the race for Tarkowski
Everton and Leicester have joined the clamour for Burnley defender James Tarkowski, claims 90min.
The England international has just suffered relegation out of the Premier League, but was due to depart Turf Moor this summer regardless as he reaches the end of his contract.
Dortmund bring in Terzic
Borussia Dortmund has agreed to terms with Edin Terzic to become the new first-team head coach on a contract until 2025 🤝 pic.twitter.com/7PCDEM7Eyn— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 23, 2022
Spurs to battle Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus (The Telegraph)
The Telegraph reports that Tottenham are ready to battle it out with north London rivals Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus.
The Brazilian striker has just won another Premier League title at Manchester City, but he could be on the move this summer.
Real ready to join the race for Lewandowski
Real Madrid are ready to join the race for Robert Lewandowski after missing out on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, reports Defensa Central.
The prolific Pole has been in talks with Barcelona after deciding that he wants to leave Bayern Munich, but Clasico rivals may be about to challenge those at Camp Nou for a proven performer.
Rice to remain at West Ham amid Man Utd interest (The Mirror)
Declan Rice has, according to The Mirror, decided to remain at West Ham this summer.
The England international midfielder has ben heavily linked with Manchester United once again, but he is ready to snub any interest shown from afar.
McClaren back at Man Utd
Manchester United have confirmed that Steve McClaren is returning to the club as one of Erik ten Hag’s assistants.
A man that previously worked alongside Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford has said: “I thought I worked hard until I met Erik.
“His great strength lies not just in his attention to detail and organisation. He has a clear philosophy of how he wants to play football; the environment he wants to create.”
Januzaj & Monreal released by Sociedad
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT | @AdnanJanuzaj and @_nachomonreal will not continue at Real Sociedad#EskerrikAskoJanu | #EskerrikAskoNacho | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/jNPKYYrI6d— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) May 23, 2022
New Bayern contract for Neuer
✍️ @Manuel_Neuer is staying at #FCBayern until 2024! 🔴⚪— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 23, 2022
Full details: https://t.co/Z8bSEP5hQb#MiaSanMia #NeuerTheWall
BVB bring in Ozcan
Borussia Dortmund is excited to announce the signing of midfielder Salih Özcan from @fckoeln_en on a contract until 2026! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/dpaUrqylbi— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 23, 2022
Villa sign Kamara
Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of @BoubaKamara_4 on a five-year contract! ✅— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 23, 2022
Real Betis interested in Lyon's Aouar
Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar is the subject of interest from Real Betis - according to Foot Mercato.
The Liga outfit want to pair the 23-year-old with his former team-mate Nabil Fekir, who swapped the Groupama Stadium for Estadio Benito Villamarín in 2019.
Aouar has previously been linked with Arsenal and his contract at Lyon is due to expire in 2023.
Juve consider Koulibaly swoop
Juventus are considering a swoop for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly - according to Tuttosport.
Massimiliano Allegri is a keen admirer of the 30-year-old, who is fast approaching the final year of his contract.
Napoli want to keep Koulibaly but Juve could be set to test their resolve with a summer offer.
Bailly & Wan-Bissaka set to leave Man Utd
Manchester United have not changed their plans on Eric Bailly and Aaron Wan-Bissaka: both of them are in the list to leave the club this summer. Edinson Cavani will leave too, as free agent. 🔴❌ #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2022
Wan-Bissaka's future will depend on the proposals, Man United are on it.
PSG want Campos to replace Leonardo
Paris Saint-Germain hope to make a change in sporting director this summer.
According to Le Parisien, the French side will approach ex-Lille director Luis Campos to replace Leonardo in charge of transfer affairs this summer.
Hoffenheim in Breitenreiter talks
Hoffenheim are in talks to hire Andre Breitenreiter as their next coach.
Sky Sports in Germany reports the coach has a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave FC Zurich if the Bundesliga side come calling.
Leeds close to Aaronson signing
Leeds are close to signing Brenden Aaronson from RB Salzburg in a deal worth £24million, according to Daily Express.
After securing their place in the Premier League next term, Leeds will splash out on the USMNT star this summer,
Tchouameni set for Liverpool or Real Madrid move (RMC Sport)
Aurelien Tchouameni will join either Liverpool or Real Madrid this summer, RMC Sport reports.
The Champions League finalists are the two teams left in the running to get the 22-year-old, who recently said he will be signing for the European champions.
Ibrahimovic yet to decide on future
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he will soon make a decision on his future.
The striker hopes to continue playing after AC Milan's Serie A title success, but says his physical condition will determine what his next move will be.
“I will continue playing if I feel good physically. My decision will be made soon, I had many physical problems but I will decide soon," he said.