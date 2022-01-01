Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona close to Alonso signing

Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes is set fo England
Valencian journalist Julio Insa has suggested Portuguese forward Goncalo Guedes is set for England, with a whole host of clubs interested in the 25-year-old. West Ham and Arsenal seem his most likely suitors as of now.
Guedes se va a INGLATERRA.— Julio Insa 💯 (@julioinsadji) August 6, 2022
Hudson-Odoi eyes Chelsea exit
Excl: Callum Hudson-Odoi could now leave Chelsea for regular game time. Southampton have already asked for CHO on loan, now pushing 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022
He was also discussed with Leicester days ago - it’s up to the player.
Hudson-Odoi will make a decision on his future in the next days. pic.twitter.com/slmoqqmVw5
Double delight as Galatasaray show off newest recruits
✅ Milano— Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) August 6, 2022
✅ Brüksel
🔜 İstanbul
💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/J6R2gbvibj
Onana close to being an Everton player
Amadou Onana can be considered new Everton player. Contracts are signed, documents are set to be completed. 🔵🤝 #EFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022
€36m fee, €4m add-ons and sell-on clause around 20%. pic.twitter.com/nTlRn0hOXP
Tuchel provides Alonso update after Chelsea's win at Everton
Marcos Alonso to Barcelona, matter of time as revelaed yesterday. Also Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he wants to leave: “Yes, Marcos asked to leave and we agreed to this”. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022
“It would make no sense to put him on the pitch today”, Tuchel added via @AdamNewson. pic.twitter.com/FJs4dDyfnE
Nottingham Forest have "verbal agreement" with potential 13th summer signing
News Remo #Freuler: Verbal agreement with @NFFC about a permanent deal since days! The 30 y/o midfielder wants to join #NFFC but negotiations between the clubs ongoing and not easy. Open end. @SkySportDE 🇨🇭— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 6, 2022
Galatasaray making moves
The Turkish giants are expected to add both Lucas Torreira and Dries Mertens to their squad in the coming days. However, according to Salim Manav on Twitter, those two are not the only new recruits being eyed by the hierarchy at the club with Andrea Belotti and Justin Kluivert also on the wishlist.
💥 Galatasaray, Andrea Belotti ve Justin Kluivert'ı transfer etmek için girişimlere başladı. pic.twitter.com/A57wPlTyll— Salim Manav (@Salimmanav) August 6, 2022
Bournemouth closing in on defensive reinforcement
🚨 Verbal agreement between Bournemouth and Feyenoord for Marcos Senesi. It's €15 million plus 2 in bonuses. Contract until 2026 with the option to extend an additional year. Senesi's former club San Lorenzo are set to receive €1.2 million for the transfer. Via @CLMerlo. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/bKF15ZpYj9— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 6, 2022
Torreira on his way out of Arsenal
Excl - Lucas Torreira has arrived to Milano Linate Prime Airport. 📸👇— Luca Bendoni (@LucaBendoni) August 6, 2022
Galatasaray's private jet is now set to fly to Brussels in order to reach Dries Mertens. Then, landing in Istanbul. 🛩 #Galatasaray
"How do I feel? Good", he tells me. Exc @DiMarzio @SkySport pic.twitter.com/gbfw4yuvXH
Alonso not in squad as move to Barcelona edges closer
Marcos Alonso is not part of Chelsea squad today as deal with Barcelona is really close - matter of final details then it will be completed in the next days. 🚨🔵 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022
Callum Hudson-Odoi also not in the squad today. #CFC pic.twitter.com/8F804g1ar5
San Jose confirm the signing of Rodrigues on loan
San Jose Earthquakes have confirmed the signing of full-back Rodrigues on a 12 month loan from Gremio.
Cavani close to joining Boca Juniors
Uruaguyan striker Edison Cavani is close to joining South American side Boca Juniors according to Spanish outlet Marca.
It would see an end to a 15 year spell in Europe, where he played in Italy, France and England.
Hoffenheim close to sealing deal for Angelino
Hoffenheim are closing on Angeliño deal. The agreement with RB Leipzig is set to be completed, final details are being discussed with player keen on the move. 🚨🔵🇪🇸 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022
Angeliño could be unveiled as new Hoffenheim player next week. pic.twitter.com/PRmZWdLmiW
Leipzig enter the race to sign Sesko
Excl: Leizpig director and main figure of RedBull Group Oliver Mintzlaff will meet today with Benjamin Šeško’s agent Elvis Basanovic to discuss a potential move 🚨⚪️🔴 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022
It won’t be easy deal on player side as clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea & more are interested. pic.twitter.com/HjZGXtjP9s
Spurs interested in signing Nicolo Zaniolo
Liverpool eye Inter Milan's Brozovic
Liverpool are plotting a swap deal to bring home Inter Milan's defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic according to Calciomercatoweb.
The Reds are reportedly ready to offer either Naby Keita or Roberto Firmino in exchange for the 29-year-old Croatian international.
Spurs close in on Destiny Udogie
Full agreement on personal terms between Destiny Udogie, his agents and Tottenham, five year contract. Deal expected to be completed next week with Udinese. ⚪️🤝 #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022
Paratici and Conte want Udogie as part of future project, so he could be loaned back to Udinese. pic.twitter.com/NgXXXGMITN
Brentford set to sign Mikkel Damsgaard
Agreement reached between Mikkel Damsgaard and Brentford FC on the personal terms, contract now ready to be signed. 🚨🇩🇰 #BrentfordFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022
Damsgaard will be in England next week to undergo medical tests, final key step before deal done. Fee will be around €15m. pic.twitter.com/lfh57KXqKi
Sesko to stay at Salzburg despite interest from top club
Benjamin Sesko is all set to extend his stay at Red Bull Salzburg according to Sky Sports.
Several top European clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid were interested in signing the young forward but the Slovenian reportedly wants to stay at Salzburg for one more year for further development of his game.
Crystal Palace wantWan-Bissaka back
Crystal Palace are interested in re-signing Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka according to Sky Sports.
The defender, who joined the Red Devils from Crystal Palace in 2019 for a transfer fee of £50m, could head back to his former club this summer due to lack of game time as Diego Dalot is likely to start as the team's right-back regularly under Erik ten Hag.
Fofana not for sale!
Chelsea have submitted a fresh proposal for Wesley Fofana on Friday in excess of £70m. Leicester have turned down the proposal, Rodgers also insists he's not for sale. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022
...but Chelsea are determined to try again for Fofana.
The player would be 100% keen on the move. pic.twitter.com/u8ccvb9p4D
Bayern Munich eye Florian Wirtz
Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign German winger Florian Wirtz, according to Fichajes.
The 19-year-old has been a subject of interest for several top European clubs and reportedly, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keen on signing the youngster.
Onana close to join Everton
Amadou Onana is in England to undergo medical tests in the morning as new Everton player. Full agreement reached with Lille for €36m fee plus €4m add-ons and 20% sell-on clause. 🔵🩺 #EFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022
Next step: closing on Gana Gueye deal with PSG, it's considered matter of time.
Juventus reach agreement with Kostic
Juventus have reached an agreement with Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic over personal terms according to Sky Sport Italia.
But there is still 'some distance' between the two clubs, with the Bundesliga side holding out for €18 million and Juventus looking to spend around €10 million.
Barcelona close to Alonso deal
Barcelona, bizarrely, appear to be closing in on yet another deal...
Barcelona are closing on Marcos Alonso deal! Barça and Chelsea are finalising the agreement, working on the last details in order to get deal completed very soon. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2022
Been told final fee will be less than €10m. Personal terms already agreed three months ago. pic.twitter.com/e7YGDcTD8H
Napoli agree terms with Raspadori
Napoli have agreed personal terms with Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori, report Calciomercato.
The 22-year-old has accepted a contract offer worth €2.5 million per year until 2027, but the two clubs have yet to agree on a fee.
Sassuolo want €40 million for Raspadori, while Napoli are determined to pay no more than €30 million.
LA Galaxy want Sergi Roberto
LA Galaxy are not content with the signing of one Barcelona player, according to AS.
The MLS side, having signed midfielder Riqui Puig, now reportedly want to add Sergio Roberto to their squad.
The versatile full-back is believed to be surplus to requirements at Barcelona this season, and relations are good between the Catalan club and LA Galaxy.
Mender Garcia joins Minnesota United
Minnesota United have signed Colombian forward Mender Garcia.
The 24-year-old joins on a one-and-a-half-year contract having scored 22 goals in 112 appearances for Colombian top-flight side Once Caldas.
#MNUFC has signed Ménder García via transfer from Once Caldas of the Colombian First Division, as a restricted Designated Player, on a one and half-year contract, with two club options.— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) August 5, 2022
more » https://t.co/PBVCsNea4o pic.twitter.com/qtnFwk4ikr