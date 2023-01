Newcastle manager Eddie Howe did not give away anything on the speculations of Newcastle United pursuing Everton's Anthony Gordon.

“I can tell you absolutely nothing, I've been preparing for this game (League Cup match against Southampton) for two days," Howe told Sky Sports.

It has been reported that the Magpies have already held talks with Everton regarding Gordon and there is a belief that £40m will be enough to buy the 21-year-old.