liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: N'Golo Kante to leave Chelsea for Atletico Madrid

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Ngolo-Kante(C)Getty Images
New 0 posts
TransfersPremier LeagueSerie APrimera DivisiónBundesligaLigue 1

Summary

  • -

    PSG want Manchester City star

    Bernardo Silva Man City 2022-23Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain are planning to make a move for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva in the summer according to Le10sport.

    The Ligue 1 giants had shown interest in the player along with Barcelona last summer but the Premier League side at that time did not want to let the Portuguese leave.

  • -

    Liverpool eye move for Athletic Club duo

    Nico Williams Athletic Bilbao 2022.Getty Images.

    Liverpool are interested in signing Athletic Club duo Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet according to AS.

    The Reds are planning to bring new faces in the summer and Jurgen Klopp reportedly is keen on bringing the two Spanish players to the club. Williams' contract with Athletic runs until 2024.

  • -

    Chelsea in talks with Thiago Silva over new deal

  • -

    Steve Bruce rejected Wigan's offer

    Steve Bruce Newcastle 2021-22Getty Images

    Steve Bruce rejected Wigan Athletic's offer to become their new manager after the club parted ways with Kolo Toure last month according to Football Insider.

    The former West Brom manager was approached for the manager's role but after he refected it, Wigan appointed Shaun Maloney.

  • -

    Rodri could move out of Manchester City

    Rodri Manchester City 2022-23Getty Images

    Manchester City midfielder Rodri could push for a transfer in the summer in order to join Barcelona according to Football Insider.

    Rodri, who has a contract until 2027, is wanted by the Catalan giants who eye him as a replacement for outgoing skipper Sergio Busquets.

  • -

    Juventus won't terminate Pogba's contract

  • -

    Man Utd ready to sell Martial and two other players

    Martial-Man-Utd-2022-23Getty

    Manchester United are open to selling Anthony Martial in the summer as they are looking to bring in a new number 9 at the club according to Manchester Evening News.

    The Red Devils will also consider parting ways with defenders Harry Maguire and Alex Telles.

  • -

    Real Madrid no more favourites to sign Bellingham

    Jude Bellingham Dortmund 2022-23Getty Images

    Real Madrid are no more the favourites to land Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer according to The Athletic.

    Los Blancos consider Premier League duo Manchester and Liverpool to lead the race due to their superior financial strength.

  • -

    Galatasaray to hold new round of talks to sign Zaniolo

  • -

    Chelsea negotiating new deal with Mount

    Mason Mount of ChelseaGetty Images

    Chelsea are in talks with Mason Mount over a new deal according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.

    The journalist said, "A lot has been said about Mason Mount’s future again, particular his role in the team now that Chelsea have spent big money on the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk. I’m told negotiations are still ongoing between Chelsea and Mount, so let’s see how the conversation will go in the next weeks and months. I think it would be fair to say that automatic starters don’t exist when the competition is that high, he knows he has to perform at the top level to keep his place, but nothing has changed.

  • -

    West Ham star's price tag revealed

    Declan Rice West Ham 2022-23Getty

    West Ham United have reportedly set a price tag of around £90-100million for Arsenal and Chelsea target Declan Rice according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.

    The journalist wrote in his column, "I think the price could now be around £90-100m, but it depends on many factors and it’s really too early to predict the final price tag. Arsenal and Chelsea have always been interested but let’s see if Manchester United or Man City will join the race.

  • -

    Chelsea won't loan out David Datro Fofana

  • -

    Man Utd to make £107m move for Osimhen

    Despite the arrival of Wout Weghorst in January, it' s expected that United will move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer, breaking the British transfer record in the process.

    Chelsea are also rumoured to be interested in the forward as their spending spree looks set to continue according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

  • -

    Kante could be Atletico Madrid bound

    Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, who is out of contract in the summer, could make a move to Atletico Madrid in the summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

    It's unclear as to whether Chelsea are prepared to extend the 31-year-old's deal which means he could head to Spain on a free transfer.

  • -

    Leeds eyeing Carlos Corberan as Jesse Marsch replacement

    Leeds' 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday left the Elland Road side seven Premier League games without a win with the pressure steadily growing on Marsch.

    The Mirror reports that West Brom boss Carlos Corberan could be the man to replace the American in the dugout at Elland Road.

  • -

    Chelsea need Enzo-like funds to bag Rice

    Chelsea will have to spend big once again if they are to land Declan Rice from West Ham in the summer transfer window, according to the Mirror.

    The Hammers will be hoping for something similar to the fee the Blues paid for Enzo Fernandez in January.

  • -

    Saint-Maximin to stay at Newcastle (The Athletic)

    Allan Saint-Maximin has told The Athletic he's happy at Newcastle and is prepared to fight for his place at St. James' Park despite featuring just 13 times in the Premier League this campaign

    The French forward picked up a hamstring injury in August and is yet to really shake that off as he fights for full fitness.