Chelsea are in talks with Mason Mount over a new deal according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.
The journalist said, "A lot has been said about Mason Mount’s future again, particular his role in the team now that Chelsea have spent big money on the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk. I’m told negotiations are still ongoing between Chelsea and Mount, so let’s see how the conversation will go in the next weeks and months. I think it would be fair to say that automatic starters don’t exist when the competition is that high, he knows he has to perform at the top level to keep his place, but nothing has changed.