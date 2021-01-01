Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs give Kane green light for £160m Man City move

Juventus set to hold extension talks with Dybala's agent
Paulo Dybala's agent Jorge Antun is set to meet with Juventus officials for fresh contract extension talks, Goal can confirm.
Dybala has spent the last six years on Juve's books, having been snapped up from Palermo for €32 million (£27m/$38m) back in 2015.
The Argentine has emerged as one of the top forwards of his generation at the Allianz Stadium, but has now reached the final year of his current contract and has a big decision to make regarding his future.
Spurs give Kane green light for £160m Man City move (The Sun)
Levy ready to sanction captain's departure
Tottenham have given the green light for Harry Kane to complete a £160 million ($220m) move to Manchester City - according to The Sun.
Kane has verbally agreed to a £400,000 per-week contract at Etihad Stadium, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy ready to sanction his departure after performing a U-turn on his future.
Levy was originally only willing to sell Kane to a foreign club, but has now agreed to let him join City ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.
Roma's Bouah in line for Reggina switch
Roma defender Devid Eugene Bouah is in line for a move to Reggina - according to Calcio Mercato.
The two clubs are in advanced negotiations over a permanent deal, with a final announcement set to be made in the coming days.
Bouah took in a loan spell at Cosenza last season, and will now be returning to Serie B with Reggina after three years on Roma's books.
Liverpool set to win race for Newcastle wonderkid Clarke
Liverpool are set to win the race for Newcastle wonderkid Clarke Bobby Clarke - according to The Daily Mail.
Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the 16-year-old, but he is leaning towards a move to Anfield due to the opportunities on offer in their current youth set-up.
Clarke made his Newcastle U18s debut at the age of 14 in 2019, and has also represented England at U16 level.
USMNT star Mueller agrees Hibs move
USA international Chris Mueller has signed a pre-contract to join Hibs in January 🟢⚪️— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) July 22, 2021
Looking forward to welcoming you to Easter Road, @CMueller1662! 😁
Portland Timbers working on Moreno deal
The Portland Timbers are working on a deal for América de Cali winger Santiago Moreno - according to The Athletic.
America head coach Juan Carlos Osorio has confirmed that the 21-year-old has been training on his own ahead of the proposed move.
Moreno has appeared in over 40 first-team games for America to date, scoring 11 goals.
Wijnaldum: I would love to have Pogba at PSG
Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that he "would love" to see Paul Pogba join Paris Saint-Germain while describing the Manchester United star as "one of the best midfielders in the world".
Speculation over Pogba's future is raging now that he is into the final year of his current contract at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils reportedly yet to make a breakthrough in talks over an extension.
PSG are among a number of top clubs being credited with an interest in the Frenchman, and Wijnaldum has now welcomed the prospect of his arrival at Parc des Princes.
Read the full story on Goal.
Spurs reach agreement to sign Atalanta's Romero
Tottenham have an agreement on personal terms with Argentinian centre back Cristian Romero until June 2026. It’s not true that the player is refusing Spurs. ⚪️🇦🇷 #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2021
Tottenham and Atalanta are now negotiating on the fee - still no agreement reached, talks on.
Dortmund closing in on Malen
Borussia Dortmund are at final stages to sign Donyell Malen on a permanent deal from PSV. Last details to be fixed between clubs. 🟡⚫️ #BVB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2021
Personal terms agreed until June 2026 with his agent Mino Raiola. Possible medicals in the next days as @RikElfrink reported. https://t.co/0ZynpoJs0i
Alaves bring in Lejeune from Newcastle on permanent deal
✅ Florian Lejeune regresa al Deportivo Alavés 🤝— Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) July 22, 2021
ℹ️ El jugador francés firma por tres temporadas y refuerza la zaga albiazul.
Ongi etorri, @lejeune_florian❗ #GoazenGlorioso 🦊 pic.twitter.com/SFnuYzAbuu
Milan pushing for Ziyech loan (Calcio Mercato)
Chelsea star touted for San Siro switch
Milan are pushing to sign Hakim Ziyech on loan from Chelsea - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri are eager to bring the 28-year-old to San Siro for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign with the option to buy him outright next summer.
Ziyech wants to know if he figures in Thomas Tuchel's plans at Chelsea before he makes a final decision on his future.
Villarreal sell Mori to Al Nassr
#Villarreal and @AlNassrFC_EN have reached an agreement for the transfer of @funesmoriofi25 to the Saudi Arabian side.— Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) July 22, 2021
Good luck in the future, Funes!