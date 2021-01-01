Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City a 'possible destination' for Lewandowski

Sterling admits he's 'open' to transfer away from Man City
Raheem Sterling has admitted he's "open" to a transfer away from Manchester City while also revealing that he'd "love to play abroad".
Sterling has spent the last six years of his career on City's books, having initially been snapped up from Liverpool for £50 million ($68m) back in the summer of 2015.
The talented winger has helped Pep Guardiola's side win three Premier League titles among a whole host of other domestic trophies, but has gradually fallen down the squad pecking order this year, and is now pondering his future ahead of the January transfer window.
Winks touted for Spurs exit in January
Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is being touted for a January exit - according to The Athletic.
The 25-year-old could leave Spurs on loan as he seeks to start playing regularly again following a frustrating start to the season.
Aston Villa, Everton and Brighton were all linked with Winks in the summer, and he has also attracted interest from Spain.
Tottenham keen on St Etienne keeper
Tottenham are keen on signing Saint Etienne goalkeeper Etienne Green - according to TEAMtalk.
West Ham have also been linked with the 21-year-old, whose current contract is not due to expire until 2025.
Green, who represents England at U21 level, has been ever-present in Ligue 1 for St Etienne so far this season.
Man Utd should stick with Solskjaer - Scholes
Paul Scholes has insisted that Manchester United should stick with under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until at least the end of the season.
Solskjaer has just begun his third full season in the Old Trafford hot-seat, having initially been drafted in to replace Jose Mourinho back in December 2018.
The Norwegian has not yet delivered any major silverware, and questions are being asked over his tactical approach after United's mediocre start to the 2021-22 campaign, but Scholes thinks he deserves more time after assembling an exciting squad.
Atletico make approach for Angers wonderkid
Atletico Madrid have made an approach for Angers wonderkid Mohamed-Ali Cho - according to Le 10 Sport.
The 17-year-old has been linked with a number of top European clubs, but the Spanish champions are the first to formalise their interest.
Angers may have to sell Cho next year in order to balance their books, and Atletico are well placed to secure his signature.
Fiorentina eager to bring in Real Madrid outcast Jovic
Fiorentina are eager to bring in Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic in the January transfer window - according to Calcio Mercato.
La Viola want to arrange a loan deal for the 23-year-old, who has only seen 84 minutes of action for Real so far this season.
Jovic has failed to live up to his €60 million (£51m/$70m) price tag since joining the Blancos from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019, and Fiorentina are ready to offer him the chance to take in some regular minutes.
Leeds interested in Ajax right-back Mazraoui
Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui is the subject of interest from Leeds United - according to Football Insider.
The 23-year-old will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the Whites in January, with his current deal at the Johan Cruyff ArenA due to expire next summer.
Leeds may not be the only club chasing Mazraoui when the transfer window reopens, though, as Arsenal and Roma have also been linked with him in recent weeks.
Liverpool expressed interest in Raphinha, says agent
Liverpool expressed an interest in signing Raphinha during the summer transfer window, the Leeds United winger's agent Deco has confirmed.
Raphinha completed a £17 million ($23m) move to Leeds from Rennes in October 2020, and quickly proved to be a bargain buy as he nailed down a regular spot in Marcelo Bielsa's starting XI.
The Brazilian's stellar performances helped the Whites secure a ninth-place Premier League finish in their first season back in the top-flight, with the winger attracting attention from a number of top clubs in the process.
Atletico & Sevilla vying for Fenerbahce's Szalai
Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are both vying for the signature of Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai, according to Fichajes.
Both clubs could move for the 23-year-old in January, but he is still under contract at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium until 2025.
Szalai has already appeared in 12 games across all competitions for Fenerbahce at the start of the current season.
Benzema reiterates desire to see Mbappe join Real
Milan target Lucca as Ibrahimovic successor
Milan are targeting Pisa striker Lorenzo Lucca as a potential long-term successor to Zlatan Ibrahimovic - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The Rossoneri could look to bring in the 21-year-old in January, with a €10 million offer likely to be enough to secure his services.
Lucca has scored six goals in his first seven Serie B appearances for Pisa this term.
Newcastle plotting Rabiot swoop
Newcastle are plotting a swoop for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri may be willing to sell the 26-year-old next year, and the Premier League would be his first choice next destination.
Rabiot has now emerged on Newcastle's radar as they seek to revamp their squad following a £300 million ($411m) Saudi-backed takeover at St James' Park.
Arteta explains Martinelli transfer plan
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no intention of sending Gabriel Martinelli on loan in the January transfer window, with the Brazilian part of his plans despite a lack of game time this season.
The 20-year-old forward has played just 150 minutes of Premier League football across two games in 2021-22, while making just four appearances in total.
Three of those came in August, with the South American failing to feature at all since being replaced in the second half of the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon on September 22.
Juve looking to offload Ramsey
Juventus will aim to sell Aaron Ramsey in the January transfer window, Goal's Juve correspondent Romeo Agresti reports.
The Bianconeri want to reinforce their midfield and to do that they realise they need to free up funds, with former Arsenal star Ramsey at the top of the list.
Newcastle still searching for Bruce replacement
Talks will continue in the next hours/days.
Atletico Madrid & Sevilla eye Szalai
Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are interested in signing Fenerbahce centre-back Attila Szalai, according to AS.
The Hungarian, who was one of his country's best players in the 1-1 draw with England during the international break, has impressed in Turkey and is apparently being tracked by the Liga duo.
Lamptey & Justin on Arsenal’s wish list
Tariq Lamptey and James Justin are two right-backs that Arsenal have in their sights, claims Fichajes.
The Brighton and Leicester stars are said to be joined on that wish list at Emirates Stadium by highly-rated Norwich defender Max Aarons.
Barca want Azpilicueta on a free
Barcelona are hoping to land Cesar Azpilicueta as a free agent at the end of the season, reports Fichajes.
The experienced Spain international defender is into the final year of his contract at Chelsea and is yet to agree an extension with Premier League heavyweights.
Leeds looking to land Mazraoui
Leeds are, according to Football Insider, looking into the possibility of landing Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui.
Pre-contract talks can be held with the 23-year-old from January, as his current deal runs down, but Arsenal and Roma have also been credited with interest.
Sergi Roberto sees contract talks break down
Barcelona have been unable to agree fresh terms with one of their captains at Camp Nou, claims Onda Cero.
Sergi Roberto is running down the final year of his current deal and now appears set to hit free agency in the summer of 2022.
City a 'possible destination' for Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, considers Manchester City to be a “possible destination” for his client in 2022, claims Bild.
The prolific Polish striker is under contract at Bayern Munich until 2023, but may look for one more challenge at 33 years of age.
Perisic must take pay cut or leave Inter
Inter have, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, made it clear to Ivan Perisic that he must take a pay cut in order to remain at San Siro.
If reduced terms cannot be agreed with the Croatian winger, then he will be released as a free agent in 2022.
PSG form part of the race for Vlahovic
Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is attracting interest from leading sides across Europe, with Le10Sport claiming that Paris Saint-Germain now form part of that race.
With the Ligue 1 giants expected to lose Kylian Mbappe as a free agent in the summer of 2022, striking options to fill that void are being identified.
Newcastle 'enter talks for Fekir'
Newcastle have opened talks with the representatives of Real Betis forward Nabil Fekir, according to Foot Mercato.
The 28-year-old was linked with Newcastle back in 2020 when a takeover of the Premier League club was first mooted - and which has now finally gone through.
Fekir, who nearly moved to the Premier League with Liverpool, is into the final two years of his contract.
Lizarazu advises Coman to stay with Bayern
Former Bayern Munich and France defender Bixente Lizarazu has recommended compatriot Kingsley Coman extends contract with the German champions, which runs until 2023.
Coman, who scored the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final, is yet to pen fresh terms with Julian Nagelsmann's side.
"I advise Kingsley from the bottom of my heart to stay with Bayern," Lizarazu told Bild. "He's with an incredible club that lets you win titles every year and play for the Champions League."
Barcelona interested in Eintracht Frankfurt talent Fabio Blanco
Barcelona have renewed their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt winger Fabio Blanco, Goal understands.
The Spaniard was linked with a move to Camp Nou last summer, but the 17-year-old decided to continue his development in Germany.
Barca, who continue to struggle with financial problems, would look to sign Blanco on loan in January with a permanent deal next summer, and Frankfurt may cash in on a player whose contract expires in 2023.
Could Wilshere re-join Arsenal?
Jack Wilshere has been training with former club Arsenal to keep up his fitness as he seeks a new team - but he has exclusively told Goal that earning a contract with the Gunners is not the main aim.
“To be honest with you, it hasn’t,” he said. “Obviously. I see all the love from the fans, they are asking me if I'm going to get a contract and they say they want me to, which is obviously nice, but I'm just thankful for Arsenal giving me an opportunity to be around players again, to be around the club.
“Honestly, I'm just concentrating on getting myself as fit as I can physically and being in a good place mentally for January when the window opens and hopefully something comes up."
Liverpool to consider Coutinho return
Liverpool have not ruled out the possibility of Philippe Coutinho returning to Anfield, claims El Chiringuito.
The Brazilian playmaker has struggled at Barcelona since leaving Merseyside in January 2018, but could retrace his steps in a cut-price deal as La Liga giants look to cut costs.
Barca & Milan lead the race for Lingard (Daily Mail)
Man Utd star wanted in Spain & Italy
The Daily Mail reports that Barcelona and AC Milan are leading the race for Manchester United playmaker Jesse Lingard.
The England international is into the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and will drop into the free agent pool next summer if no extension is agreed.
Liverpool like the look of Joao Felix (Fichajes)
Reds considering raid on Atletico
Liverpool are, according to Fichajes, looking into a possible deal for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.
The 21-year-old could be targeted by the Reds during the summer of 2022 in a £68 million ($93m) swoop.
PSG remain hopeful on Mbappe
Mauricio Pochettino remains confident that Kylian Mbappe can be convinced to sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.
He has told COPE: "Kylian will make the decision he has to make and the club will do everything possible to keep him, because we're taking about one of the best players in the world at 22.
"I'm left with the fact that the situation is open and in the future anything can happen, the position of a few months ago may change in the future, PSG as a club certainly have the ambition and ability to persuade him and offer him things so that he can stay and be happy, the possibilities that he could change his mind are there."
Who will the next Newcastle manager be?
Rudiger a top target for Madrid
Real Madrid are looking to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to Marca.
Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season and is seen as a fine option to bolster the Blanco defence.
PSG determined to keep Mbappe
Foden agrees six-year Man City deal
Phil Foden has agreed to a new six-year contract at Manchester City, Goal can confirm.
Foden, 21, will enjoy a significant wage rise which will make him one of the best-paid youngsters in world football.
Wilshere dismisses retirement talk
Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere is not ready to think about hanging up his boots, despite helping out Per Mertesacker with the Gunners youth divisions.
"At the moment I am doing my coaching badges and the club is helping me with them and I am helping some of the Academy kids out as well," Wilshere told Sky Sports News.
"It is certainly something I enjoy and maybe something to look at in the future but for now I still want to play.
"I feel like I still have a lot to give and something to prove which is why I don't want to finish playing now and start a coaching career just yet."
Ceni to become new Sao Paulo coach
Sao Paulo goalkeeping legend Rogerio Ceni is set to return to the club for a second stint as coach, reports Globo.
Ceni, who scored 131 goals in more than 1,200 games for the Tricolor during his playing days, is in line to replace Hernan Crespo, who stepped down from his post on Wednesday.
Barcelona move forward with Fati renewal plans
Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to renew Ansu Fati's contract, reports Marca.
The youngster's agent Jorge Mendes has landed in the Catalan city to hold talks over an extension, with Barca also hoping to announce new deals for fellow teenage stars Pedri and Gavi in the coming days.
Rodgers to hold out for Man City job (Daily Mail)
Leicester boss will ignore Newcastle interest
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers will ignore any approach from Newcastle United - as he believes he can succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
The Daily Mail reports that the ex-Liverpool manager would be on the City shortlist to replace Pep if the Spaniard steps down as expected at the end of next season.