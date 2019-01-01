Arsenal want to offload Ozil and Mkhitaryan
2019-03-27T00:01:19Z
The Gunners want to make room for new players this summer
Unai Emery and Arsenal are looking to get rid of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer, according to The Daily Mirror.
This is down to the pair's high wages, with Emery wanting to spend the money elsewhere and recruit new players in other areas.
The Spaniard is hoping to bring in a new left winger, left-back, centre-back and attacking midfield during the upcoming transfer window.