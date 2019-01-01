The Gunners want to make room for new players this summer

Unai Emery and are looking to get rid of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer, according to The Daily Mirror.

This is down to the pair's high wages, with Emery wanting to spend the money elsewhere and recruit new players in other areas.

The Spaniard is hoping to bring in a new left winger, left-back, centre-back and attacking midfield during the upcoming transfer window.