Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea offered £44m Isco transfer as Real Madrid look to Eriksen

youngsters Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong are both open to leaving next year, according to The Telegraph.

Gomes and Chong are out of contract next summer and will be free to negotiate with overseas clubs from January onwards. Chong, 20, has only made six senior appearances this season, while Gomes, 19, has made four.

Chong has attracted interest from while Gomes has been linked with and , among others. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has championed their talent and losing them would be a source of frustration.