Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has decided to leave Lazio and might join Arsenal in the summer, according to Corriere dello Sport.

It has been reported that the midfielder has made an 'irreversible decision' to leave the club whose contract ends in June 2024. Lazio demanded up to £100m for the player last summer but might be forced to sell him for half that amount should the Gunners come calling in July.