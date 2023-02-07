Inter have activated the buy obligation clause for the Albanian midfielder Kristjan Asllani from Empoli - deal becomes permanent on €10m fee, confirmed. ⚫️🔵🇦🇱 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 7, 2023
Deal also includes add-ons after agreement signed last summer. pic.twitter.com/vyW3gxuBiY
Inter activate release clause of Asslani
Liverpool in talks to offer Firmino a short-term deal
Arsenal in pole position to land Milinkovic-SavicGetty
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has decided to leave Lazio and might join Arsenal in the summer, according to Corriere dello Sport.
It has been reported that the midfielder has made an 'irreversible decision' to leave the club whose contract ends in June 2024. Lazio demanded up to £100m for the player last summer but might be forced to sell him for half that amount should the Gunners come calling in July.
Zaniolo set to join Galatasaray
Corberan open to Leeds move
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is open to returning to Leeds United to replace Jesse Marsch as manager.
Corberan previously worked as Marcelo Bielsa's No.2 at Elland Road and has emerged as a leader contender to become the club's new manager, according to the Mail.
Bernardo wanted by PSG & Barcelona
Bernardo Silva is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the summer transfer window.
Le10Sport report that the midfielder, who has previously admitted his desire for a new challenge, is keen to leave the Premier League side and has emerged as a top target for the Ligue 1 champions who will battle it out with Barca for his signature.
Bayern NOT interested in Ansu Fati
Bayern Munich are not thinking about a move for Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in the summer transfer window.
Bild's Christian Falk reports that it is "not true" the Bundesliga champions are trying to land the Barca attacker.
Man Utd keen on CarrascoGetty Images
Manchester United are keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco ahead of the summer transfer window.
AS report the Belgian has become surplus to requirements at Atletico and could move on in the summer.
Barcelona hold a €20 million purchase option on Carrasco but Man Utd could move if the Catalans opt not to take it up.
Raul turns down Leeds UnitedGetty Images
Real Madrid legend Raul has turned down the chance to replace Jesse Marsch as Leeds United manager, as reported by AS.
The former striker currently coaches Real Madrid's reserve team but does not want to leave the club in the middle of the season.