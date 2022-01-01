Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid can seal La Liga title, Liverpool and Man City also in action

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe does not feel his side will have a better chance of getting a result in light of Klopp's surprise line-up.

"I don't think there is such a thing as weak Liverpool side, we know it will be a difficult game and are ready for the best Liverpool," Howe told BT Sport ahead of kick-off.

"The main thing for us is our performance, we have set very high standards in recent weeks - we don't want to drop below those. the commitment from the team has been there. hopefully we can show what we can do on the ball as well.

"We have really enjoyed it, it is different for us but we have enjoyed the area - it has been long hours, hard work, but we have tried to embrace everything to do with Newcastle and it is a pleasure to play here."