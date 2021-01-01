Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Netherlands face Czech Republic, Belgium take on Portugal

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Memphis Depay, Netherlands 2021
Getty

How are Czech Republic lining up?

2021-06-27T14:56:08Z

Czech Republic have made a few more changes to their starting XI.

Pavel Kaderabek has started at left-back instead of Jan Boril, who featured against England.

Antonin Barak has come in to replace Vladimir Darida at attacking midfield and Petr Sevcik starts at left wing as Jakub Jankto misses out.

The teams are in...

2021-06-27T14:51:04Z

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer has opted for a similar starting XI to that which faced North Macedonia in their last group stage match.

The one change is the return of Maarten de Roon to the midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Meanwhile, Donyell Malen keeps his place up front with Memphis Depay after impressing on his first start against North Macedonia.

Let's get started!

2021-06-27T14:49:27Z

Welcome to the Goal matchday blog!

Today we will be covering the last-16 ties, beginning with Netherlands vs Czech Republic in Budapest.

Then we will take in the clash between Belgium and Portugal in Seville.