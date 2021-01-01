Matchday LIVE: Man Utd v Granada and Arsenal v Slavia in Europa League action

Journey to the quarter-finals: Dinamo Zagreb vs Villareal
Dinamo Zagreb:
The Croatians caused an uproar in England after their brilliant comeback against Tottenham Hotspur. They lost the first leg 2-0, but managed a 3-0 comeback in extra time.
Villareal:
Villareal comfortably advanced through to the quarter-finals with a 4-0 aggregate win over Dynamo Kyiv.
Journey to the quarter-finals: Ajax vs Roma
Ajax:
The Dutch cruised through Young Boys finishing with a 5-0 aggregate win.
Roma:
Ajax aren't the only ones who scored five goals in the last round. Roma overcame Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1
Journey to the quarter-finals: Granada vs Manchester United
Granada:
The Spanish marginally beat Molde 3-2 on aggregate, with a big 72nd minute away goal in the second leg.
Manchester United:
The Red Devils managed a 2-1 aggregate win over Milan. A draw in Manchester and a mere 1-0 win in Italy thank to Paul Pogba.
Journey to the quarter-finals: Arsenal vs Slavia Prague
Arsenal:
The Gunners beat Oympiacos 3-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.
Slavia:
The Czechs overcame Rangers 3-1.
In case you missed Champions League action
A quick recap of the Champions League quarter-final first legs:
Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
Manchester City 2-1 Dortmund
Bayern Munich 2-3 PSG
Porto 0-2 Chelsea
'We got the most complicated draw, the favourite for the title'
Granada refusing to single out Man Utd stars for special treatment as Molina confident Liga side can advance.
Granada are readying themselves for the first leg of an eagerly-anticipated Europa League quarter-final clash with Manchester United and Jorge Molina says the Liga outfit will not be singling out any Red Devils players for special treatment.
Welcome to another matchday LIVE!
Plenty of Europa League action tonight. KO in 90 minutes!
🏴 Arsenal vs Slavia Praha 🇨🇿
🇪🇸 Granada vs Manchester United 🏴
🇳🇱 Ajax vs Roma 🇮🇹
🇭🇷 Dinamo Zagreb vs Villareal 🇪🇸