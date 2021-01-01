Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester City take on Newcastle

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the Premier League clash

Updated
Comments (0)
Manchester City 2020-21
Getty Images

That's a wrap, everyone! 👋

2021-05-14T22:00:37Z

Thanks for sticking with us today, and we'll be back tomorrow with all the action from the FA Cup final.

Peace out!

🗣 Scott Carson: 'At one point I think I forgot what it felt like to play a game!"

2021-05-14T21:49:22Z

Scott Carson tells BBC Sport: "I think have come to expect things like this when I play games!

"I enjoyed every minute of being back out there. I am glad we won at the end of the day. At one point I think I forgot what it felt like to actually play a game. Unfortunately no fans and my family couldn't come but another proud moment in my career.

"Three three points were the most important thing, it wasn't about me."

"It is unbelievable. Pep is nothing like I have seen before. He is a tactical genius, as simple as that."

On possibly getting a Premier League medal: "I am not sure, if I get offered one I won't turn it down but I've role to play here. I just want to keep supporting the lads as best I can."

Take a bow, Scott Carson! 👏

2021-05-14T21:41:58Z

🗣 More from Guardiola: 'Today was an exceptional day to let Scott Carson play!'

2021-05-14T21:37:52Z

"We are incredibly happy for him. He is an important player for us. He is a real leader and today was an exceptional day to let him play," Guardiola tells BBC Sport.

On the team breaking records: "It is what we have done, four years together. When people say you don't win the Champions League the team is a failure, or the players are a failure or the manager is a failure, football is consistent. The important is you win the Premier League.

"You have to celebrate, one day train and come here but the spirit was there. Once we were down, come back, 3-2 come back but just learn come back as soon as possible and arrive in the best condition as possible in the final."

🗣 Guardiola has his say

2021-05-14T21:30:26Z

Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport on Ferran Torres: "Incredible numbers and goals in his first season in the Premier League. He is so young and clinical. He is a guy brought as a winger but maybe we have to think as a striker. He is a good player."

"[Raheem Sterling] was comfortable. He play a position up front. When we conceded 3-2 the way his action for 3-3 was magnificent."

"We play against 10 players in the box, they defend so deep. They are so, so fast on the counter. A tough, tough opponent. Even with that we attacked good in the pockets but we conceded three goals in set pieces and we have to improve that."

🗣 Torres: 'It's been an incredible week!'

2021-05-14T21:19:46Z

Manchester City's hat-trick scorer Ferran Torres tells Sky Sports: "It has been an incredible week, we qualified for the Champions League, won the Premier League and I scored a hat-trick. Very happy.

"I try to improve day by day and also try to learn from my team-mates and my manager. I try to keep improving and getting ready for the Champions League final.

"I always try to go to the first post for set pieces, I flicked the ball and I think it was a very beautiful goal."

'Goal' was a classic 😉

2021-05-14T21:15:48Z

Hats off to the champions! 👑

2021-05-14T21:10:51Z

FT: Newcastle 3-4 Man City

2021-05-14T20:59:35Z

And it's over. Manchester City have beaten Newcastle 4-3.

Champions showing us why they're champions 👏

Newcastle 3-4 Man City

2021-05-14T20:57:32Z

Gundogan tries to shoot, but it's well wide.

Newcastle 3-4 Man City

2021-05-14T20:56:34Z

The ball is lofted into the box, but Walker clears it. Sterling tries to break on the counter, but it's dealt with by Lewis.

Newcastle 3-4 Man City

2021-05-14T20:55:38Z

Corner collected by Dubravka.

Newcastle 3-4 Man City

2021-05-14T20:54:57Z

Manchester City have a corner.

Someone tell them they've already won the league!

Newcastle 3-4 Man City

2021-05-14T20:54:00Z

Five minutes of added time.

Is there room for another goal?

Newcastle 3-4 Man City

2021-05-14T20:53:13Z

Ferran Torres looking for a fourth goal. This team is relentless!

Newcastle 3-4 Man City

2021-05-14T20:46:22Z

We're into the last 10 minutes. Newcastle still look capable of scoring here.

Newcastle 3-4 Man City

2021-05-14T20:44:42Z

Man City are heading towards a record-setting 12 consecutive Premier League away victories.

Newcastle 3-4 Man City

2021-05-14T20:43:00Z

Shelvey takes the free-kick for Newcastle from their own half, and the Magpies burst forward.

Ritchie crosses it in, but it's cleared by Mendy.

👶

2021-05-14T20:39:57Z

Newcastle 3-4 Man City

2021-05-14T20:33:51Z

There have been seven goals in this game.

Seven.

SEVEN!!!!!

GOAL!!! Newcastle 3-4 Man City

2021-05-14T20:30:02Z

GOAL!!!! Ferran Torres has his hat-trick after scoring on the rebound that rattled off the crossbar!

4-3 to City.

WHAT. A. GAME.

Newcastle 3-3 Man City

2021-05-14T20:28:08Z

Maybe the formula for a trully brilliant Premier League game is when neither team has very much to play for.

GOAL! Newcastle 3-3 Man City

2021-05-14T20:27:29Z

WOW!!!! It's an instant response by Ferran Torres, who nets his second goal from short distance. We've got six goals, and Ferran has a double!

Newcastle 3-2 Man City

2021-05-14T20:26:45Z

Man City have now conceded three goals in a Premier League game. Not like they're looking to push for the title or anything.

Newcastle 3-2 Man City

2021-05-14T20:26:12Z

It's not a great initial penalty take by Willock, and Carson's save actually makes it easier for him to score on the rebound. Dear me.

GOAL! Newcastle 3-2 Man City

2021-05-14T20:25:38Z

GOAL!!! Willock's penalty is saved by Carson, but he scores on the rebound!

Newcastle take the lead! This game has been brilliant.

Newcastle 2-2 Man City

2021-05-14T20:24:56Z

Willock to take...

Newcastle 2-2 Man City

2021-05-14T20:24:14Z

ANOTHER PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE!

Walker trips Willock in the box!

Newcastle 2-2 Man City

2021-05-14T20:23:58Z

Bernando Silva swings in the corner, but it's saved by Dubravka, who does well to collect. Newcastle surge forward on the counter.

Newcastle 2-2 Man City

2021-05-14T20:22:18Z

Shelvey gets a yellow card after a challenge on Ferran Torres.

Newcastle 2-2 Man City

2021-05-14T20:21:37Z

Matt Ritchie takes the corner, and it's cleared.

Newcastle 2-2 Man City

2021-05-14T20:21:07Z

CHANCE! Willock with a shot and it's deflected for a corner. Ake makes a mess of it as he tries to clear.

Newcastle 2-2 Man City

2021-05-14T20:20:06Z

Oy. Joao Cancelo gets a yellow after some rough manhandling on Murphy.

Newcastle 2-2 Man City

2021-05-14T20:17:51Z

It's a great corner, but it's cleared! City regain possession now.

Newcastle 2-2 Man City

2021-05-14T20:16:48Z

Man City concede a corner. Newcastle's been the most dangerous on the counter.

Newcastle 2-2 Man City

2021-05-14T20:13:19Z

Willock clears.

Newcastle 2-2 Man City

2021-05-14T20:13:09Z

It's a great free-kick by Gundogan, but it somehow goes through every single player in the box.

Another corner for City, Gundogan to take.

Newcastle 2-2 Man City

2021-05-14T20:12:08Z

Gundogan crosses it to Cancelo, who finds Gabriel Jesus... Newcastle defending their box in numbers here.

Free-kick to the visitors.

Newcastle 2-2 Man City

2021-05-14T20:08:51Z

We're back underway at St James' Park.

That's all, folks! 👏

2021-05-14T20:00:11Z

Thanks for sticking with us today through the thriller that ended up being that game, and we'll be back tomorrow with the FA Cup final.

Peace out!

HT: Newcastle 2-2 Man City

2021-05-14T19:53:49Z

We head into the break 2-2.

Draaamaaaaaaaaa!

GOAL! Newcastle 2-2 Man City

2021-05-14T19:52:12Z

GOAL!!!

Joelinton scores, and it's 2-2! What an end to the first half!

Scott Carson had no chance.

Newcastle 1-2 Man City

2021-05-14T19:51:09Z

NEWCASTLE HAVE A PENALTY!

Scott Carson is up...

Newcastle 1-2 Man City

2021-05-14T19:50:54Z

All eyes on Kevin Friend.

If Kevin Friend give this penalty to Newcastle, he will not be Man City's friend.

Newcastle 1-2 Man City

2021-05-14T19:50:10Z

VAR checking for offside.

Newcastle could be awarded a penalty if it is deemed onside.

Newcastle 1-2 Man City

2021-05-14T19:48:40Z

Saint-Maximin with a great run forward, and Joelinton with the chance inside the box... but it's offside.

Newcastle 1-2 Man City

2021-05-14T19:47:05Z

Man City playing like it's the Champions League final here.

But it is not the Champions League final.

Newcastle 1-2 Man City

2021-05-14T19:45:04Z

Matt Ritchie with a swinging cross into the box, but Joelinton heads it over.

Newcastle 1-2 Man City

2021-05-14T19:43:44Z

VAR takes a quick look for offside, but it's been given to City.

GOAL! Newcastle 1-2 Man City

2021-05-14T19:42:59Z

GOAL!!!! City score from the free-kick through Ferran Torres, who takes a brilliant touch to put it in the back of the net.

He scored that while having his back to the goal! It's almost a scorpion kick. Wow.

GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Man City

2021-05-14T19:39:47Z

And just like that, Cancelo has scored the equaliser! 1-1!

It's a shot from almost outside of the box, and goes through about a hundred City and Newcastle players before going into the net.

Newcastle 1-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:35:41Z

Shelvey with a great free-kick, and it hits the bar! The power on that.

Newcastle 1-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:33:49Z

Almiron on the break - and he's gotten fouled by Ake.

Newcastle have a free-kick!

Newcastle 1-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:30:31Z

Newcastle have a great chance to counter, but Joelinton slips and Man City recover.

Saint-Maximin, Willock and Joelinton always looking so dangerous once they're given the opportunity to burst forward.

Newcastle 1-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:26:30Z

That's a great powerful header on the jump, and Krafth has his first goal for the Magpies!

GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:25:53Z

GOAL!!!!! Newcastle have taken the lead through Krafth!

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:25:02Z

Joelinton has a great chance for a shot, and Walker clears it! The Magpies have a corner.

What a counterattack by Newcastle!

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:23:34Z

Gundogan's ball in, and Murphy heads it out for another City corner.

Still goalless after 22 minutes!

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:21:59Z

Raheem Sterling tries to get a shot away, but it's cleared – and the Citizens have a corner.

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:16:01Z

No side have ever won 12 consecutive league games away from home.

Manchester City have won 11 away league games so far, as of today.

👀

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:12:59Z

Great ball from Cancelo into Gundogan but it's wide by Ferran Torres!

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:12:58Z

Ferran Torres with a shot, and it's wide. Good pressure here.

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:11:20Z

Manchester City have been dominating possession inside the opening 10 minutes.

Shock.

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:08:16Z

Gabriel Jesus with a shot from distance, and it's wide.

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:07:19Z

Ake with a shot, but it's skied overhead.

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:04:33Z

Newcastle with a corner, and it's an in-swinger deep into the box. City clear.

Both sets of teams hanging on tenterhooks here.

Scott Carson has made a save!

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:00:35Z

We're underway at this massive, massive fixture.

The teams are out!

2021-05-14T18:56:51Z

Newcastle are now doing the guard of honour for the champions City.

🗣 Bruce: 'You can't help but admire City'

2021-05-14T18:51:56Z

Steve Bruce to Sky Sports: "They are worthy champions and have set the benchmark for a lot of years. You can't help but admire them. We have to take part and give them a game.

"Their biggest strength is their depth. You know whatever team they pick they are all very good players. [Raheem] Sterling and [Gabriel] Jesus up front. [Ilkay] Gundogan is still playing.

"We still want to get as many points as we possibly can and finish above the points totla we got last year. I hope we can go out and play like we did against Leicester a week ago and cause them a few problems."

🗣 Scott Carson: "I thought my Premier League days were over!"

2021-05-14T18:46:18Z

The goalkeeper said: "I got told yesterday, and I’m delighted - I thought my Premier League days were over but thankfully I’ve never given up and have got a chance tonight.

"Of course I was surprised but since I’ve been here I’ve tried to work as hard as I can and be there if needed. Thankfully the manager’s seen that and given me a game tonight.

"Nerves? There always is every game you play but I think that’s good. Even with my experience it’s good to be a bit nervous."

If you needed even more perspective 🐣

2021-05-14T18:37:42Z

How did Man City celebrate their Premier League title win? With pizza! 🍕

2021-05-14T18:28:21Z

"It was so nice,” boss Pep Guardiola said. “The unexpected parties are the nicest ones. If you organise a big party they are normally more boring than last Tuesday. We came here in our [Covid] bubble. We drank a bit, we danced, we hugged a lot, we remembered how good it was.

"Then at 11.30pm, 15 pizzas arrived and that was the best moment of the night. I was not in perfect condition to decide [which one] – but all of them were so good."

Hey, if you've still got it ⚡️

2021-05-14T18:15:30Z

Scott Carson is 35 and starting in goal for City! Take a bow 👏

2021-05-14T18:12:45Z

Team news: Newcastle vs Manchester City

2021-05-14T18:07:04Z

To give you a feel about the sheer grandeur of this game, Scott Carson is starting in goal for the Citizens.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Dummett, Krafth, Ritchie, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Man City XI: Carson, Walker, Garcia, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Torres, Sterling, Jesus

Hello, and welcome to today's liveblog 👋

2021-05-14T18:02:33Z

We'll be covering Manchester City's clash with Newcastle today, who have of course already been crowned Premier League champions.

Team news to come shortly!