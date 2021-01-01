Matchday LIVE: Manchester City take on Newcastle

That's a wrap, everyone! 👋
Thanks for sticking with us today, and we'll be back tomorrow with all the action from the FA Cup final.
Peace out!
🎉
Another 3 points. A new English record. A good Friday night 💙🎱💯 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/ezYhJ39Jew— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) May 14, 2021
🗣 Scott Carson: 'At one point I think I forgot what it felt like to play a game!"
Scott Carson tells BBC Sport: "I think have come to expect things like this when I play games!
"I enjoyed every minute of being back out there. I am glad we won at the end of the day. At one point I think I forgot what it felt like to actually play a game. Unfortunately no fans and my family couldn't come but another proud moment in my career.
"Three three points were the most important thing, it wasn't about me."
"It is unbelievable. Pep is nothing like I have seen before. He is a tactical genius, as simple as that."
On possibly getting a Premier League medal: "I am not sure, if I get offered one I won't turn it down but I've role to play here. I just want to keep supporting the lads as best I can."
Take a bow, Scott Carson! 👏
90% - Scott Carson completed 90% of his passes in tonight's match (9/10), his highest ever percentage in a Premier League match in his 146th appearance. Adapted. pic.twitter.com/ULPZEtGP4a— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2021
🗣 More from Guardiola: 'Today was an exceptional day to let Scott Carson play!'
"We are incredibly happy for him. He is an important player for us. He is a real leader and today was an exceptional day to let him play," Guardiola tells BBC Sport.
On the team breaking records: "It is what we have done, four years together. When people say you don't win the Champions League the team is a failure, or the players are a failure or the manager is a failure, football is consistent. The important is you win the Premier League.
"You have to celebrate, one day train and come here but the spirit was there. Once we were down, come back, 3-2 come back but just learn come back as soon as possible and arrive in the best condition as possible in the final."
🗣 Guardiola has his say
Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport on Ferran Torres: "Incredible numbers and goals in his first season in the Premier League. He is so young and clinical. He is a guy brought as a winger but maybe we have to think as a striker. He is a good player."
"[Raheem Sterling] was comfortable. He play a position up front. When we conceded 3-2 the way his action for 3-3 was magnificent."
"We play against 10 players in the box, they defend so deep. They are so, so fast on the counter. A tough, tough opponent. Even with that we attacked good in the pockets but we conceded three goals in set pieces and we have to improve that."
🗣 Torres: 'It's been an incredible week!'
Manchester City's hat-trick scorer Ferran Torres tells Sky Sports: "It has been an incredible week, we qualified for the Champions League, won the Premier League and I scored a hat-trick. Very happy.
"I try to improve day by day and also try to learn from my team-mates and my manager. I try to keep improving and getting ready for the Champions League final.
"I always try to go to the first post for set pieces, I flicked the ball and I think it was a very beautiful goal."
'Goal' was a classic 😉
Scott Carson's most famous moment against Newcastle was, of course, being the goalkeeper that Santiago Muñez scored against. pic.twitter.com/fQjqvhTPZy— Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) May 14, 2021
Hats off to the champions! 👑
WWWWWWWWWWWW— Goal (@goal) May 14, 2021
Man City have set a new record, winning 12 Premier League away games in a row! 😲 pic.twitter.com/0x13zWt6IM
FT: Newcastle 3-4 Man City
And it's over. Manchester City have beaten Newcastle 4-3.
Champions showing us why they're champions 👏
What a game! 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/d0kUnfERBd— Goal (@goal) May 14, 2021
Newcastle 3-4 Man City
Gundogan tries to shoot, but it's well wide.
Newcastle 3-4 Man City
Newcastle 3-4 Man City
Newcastle 3-4 Man City
Manchester City have a corner.
Someone tell them they've already won the league!
Newcastle 3-4 Man City
Five minutes of added time.
Is there room for another goal?
Newcastle 3-4 Man City
Ferran Torres looking for a fourth goal. This team is relentless!
Newcastle 3-4 Man City
Ferran Torres hat-trick!— Goal (@goal) May 14, 2021
⚽️ 42'
⚽️ 63'
⚽️ 66' pic.twitter.com/zFkrpedkD7
Newcastle 3-4 Man City
Newcastle 3-4 Man City
Newcastle 3-4 Man City
Shelvey takes the free-kick for Newcastle from their own half, and the Magpies burst forward.
Ritchie crosses it in, but it's cleared by Mendy.
👶
21y 75d - Ferran Torres is the youngest player to score a league hat-trick for a Pep Guardiola team, with the previous-youngest being Lionel Messi against Tenerife in January 2010 (22y 200d). Company. pic.twitter.com/6CMzqLsGFL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2021
Newcastle 3-4 Man City
There have been seven goals in this game.
Seven.
SEVEN!!!!!
GOAL!!! Newcastle 3-4 Man City
GOAL!!!! Ferran Torres has his hat-trick after scoring on the rebound that rattled off the crossbar!
4-3 to City.
WHAT. A. GAME.
Newcastle 3-3 Man City
GOAL! Newcastle 3-3 Man City
Newcastle 3-2 Man City
Newcastle 3-2 Man City
GOAL! Newcastle 3-2 Man City
GOAL!!! Willock's penalty is saved by Carson, but he scores on the rebound!
Newcastle take the lead! This game has been brilliant.
Newcastle 2-2 Man City
Newcastle 2-2 Man City
ANOTHER PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE!
Walker trips Willock in the box!
Newcastle 2-2 Man City
Newcastle 2-2 Man City
Newcastle 2-2 Man City
Newcastle 2-2 Man City
Newcastle 2-2 Man City
Newcastle 2-2 Man City
Newcastle 2-2 Man City
Newcastle 2-2 Man City
Newcastle 2-2 Man City
It's a great free-kick by Gundogan, but it somehow goes through every single player in the box.
Another corner for City, Gundogan to take.
Newcastle 2-2 Man City
Gundogan crosses it to Cancelo, who finds Gabriel Jesus... Newcastle defending their box in numbers here.
Free-kick to the visitors.
Newcastle 2-2 Man City
This game 🤯
Newcastle 2-2 Man City— Goal (@goal) May 14, 2021
25' Krafth
39' Cancelo
42' Torres
45' Joelinton
🔥 pic.twitter.com/HKdXzOIM4o
That's all, folks! 👏
Thanks for sticking with us today through the thriller that ended up being that game, and we'll be back tomorrow with the FA Cup final.
Peace out!
HT: Newcastle 2-2 Man City
We head into the break 2-2.
Draaamaaaaaaaaa!
GOAL! Newcastle 2-2 Man City
GOAL!!!
Joelinton scores, and it's 2-2! What an end to the first half!
Scott Carson had no chance.
Newcastle 1-2 Man City
NEWCASTLE HAVE A PENALTY!
Scott Carson is up...
Newcastle 1-2 Man City
All eyes on Kevin Friend.
If Kevin Friend give this penalty to Newcastle, he will not be Man City's friend.
Newcastle 1-2 Man City
VAR checking for offside.
Newcastle could be awarded a penalty if it is deemed onside.
Newcastle 1-2 Man City
Newcastle 1-2 Man City
Man City playing like it's the Champions League final here.
But it is not the Champions League final.
Newcastle 1-2 Man City
Newcastle 1-2 Man City
VAR takes a quick look for offside, but it's been given to City.
GOAL! Newcastle 1-2 Man City
GOAL!!!! City score from the free-kick through Ferran Torres, who takes a brilliant touch to put it in the back of the net.
He scored that while having his back to the goal! It's almost a scorpion kick. Wow.
GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Man City
And just like that, Cancelo has scored the equaliser! 1-1!
It's a shot from almost outside of the box, and goes through about a hundred City and Newcastle players before going into the net.
Newcastle 1-0 Man City
Newcastle 1-0 Man City
Almiron on the break - and he's gotten fouled by Ake.
Newcastle have a free-kick!
Newcastle 1-0 Man City
Newcastle have a great chance to counter, but Joelinton slips and Man City recover.
Saint-Maximin, Willock and Joelinton always looking so dangerous once they're given the opportunity to burst forward.
Newcastle 1-0 Man City
GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Man City
GOAL!!!!! Newcastle have taken the lead through Krafth!
Newcastle 0-0 Man City
Joelinton has a great chance for a shot, and Walker clears it! The Magpies have a corner.
What a counterattack by Newcastle!
Newcastle 0-0 Man City
Gundogan's ball in, and Murphy heads it out for another City corner.
Still goalless after 22 minutes!
Newcastle 0-0 Man City
Newcastle 0-0 Man City
No side have ever won 12 consecutive league games away from home.
Manchester City have won 11 away league games so far, as of today.
👀
Newcastle 0-0 Man City
Newcastle 0-0 Man City
Ferran Torres with a shot, and it's wide. Good pressure here.
Newcastle 0-0 Man City
Manchester City have been dominating possession inside the opening 10 minutes.
Shock.
Newcastle 0-0 Man City
Newcastle 0-0 Man City
Newcastle 0-0 Man City
Newcastle with a corner, and it's an in-swinger deep into the box. City clear.
Both sets of teams hanging on tenterhooks here.
Scott Carson has made a save!
Newcastle 0-0 Man City
The teams are out!
🗣 Bruce: 'You can't help but admire City'
Steve Bruce to Sky Sports: "They are worthy champions and have set the benchmark for a lot of years. You can't help but admire them. We have to take part and give them a game.
"Their biggest strength is their depth. You know whatever team they pick they are all very good players. [Raheem] Sterling and [Gabriel] Jesus up front. [Ilkay] Gundogan is still playing.
"We still want to get as many points as we possibly can and finish above the points totla we got last year. I hope we can go out and play like we did against Leicester a week ago and cause them a few problems."
🗣 Scott Carson: "I thought my Premier League days were over!"
The goalkeeper said: "I got told yesterday, and I’m delighted - I thought my Premier League days were over but thankfully I’ve never given up and have got a chance tonight.
"Of course I was surprised but since I’ve been here I’ve tried to work as hard as I can and be there if needed. Thankfully the manager’s seen that and given me a game tonight.
"Nerves? There always is every game you play but I think that’s good. Even with my experience it’s good to be a bit nervous."
If you needed even more perspective 🐣
The last time Scott Carson played a Premier League game, Phil Foden was 10! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ba9RdqwqjP— Goal (@goal) May 14, 2021
How did Man City celebrate their Premier League title win? With pizza! 🍕
"It was so nice,” boss Pep Guardiola said. “The unexpected parties are the nicest ones. If you organise a big party they are normally more boring than last Tuesday. We came here in our [Covid] bubble. We drank a bit, we danced, we hugged a lot, we remembered how good it was.
"Then at 11.30pm, 15 pizzas arrived and that was the best moment of the night. I was not in perfect condition to decide [which one] – but all of them were so good."
Hey, if you've still got it ⚡️
3645 - Scott Carson is making his first Premier League appearance since May 2011 for West Brom (also against Newcastle at St. James' Park), with this gap of 3645 days being the longest between appearances for a goalkeeper in Premier League history. Restoration. pic.twitter.com/nOy1OxbGD8— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2021
Scott Carson is 35 and starting in goal for City! Take a bow 👏
🗣 "I thought my Premier League days were over." 🤣— Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 14, 2021
Scott Carson's reaction to making his Manchester City debut & his first Premier League appearance since 2011 pic.twitter.com/DDExTBdRxQ
Team news: Newcastle vs Manchester City
To give you a feel about the sheer grandeur of this game, Scott Carson is starting in goal for the Citizens.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Dummett, Krafth, Ritchie, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton
Man City XI: Carson, Walker, Garcia, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Torres, Sterling, Jesus
Newcastle 🆚 Man City— Goal (@goal) May 14, 2021
What's your prediction? 🤔#NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/mvpUjS9a9X
Hello, and welcome to today's liveblog 👋
We'll be covering Manchester City's clash with Newcastle today, who have of course already been crowned Premier League champions.
Team news to come shortly!