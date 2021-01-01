Matchday LIVE: Manchester City take on Newcastle

Scott Carson tells BBC Sport: "I think have come to expect things like this when I play games!

"I enjoyed every minute of being back out there. I am glad we won at the end of the day. At one point I think I forgot what it felt like to actually play a game. Unfortunately no fans and my family couldn't come but another proud moment in my career.

"Three three points were the most important thing, it wasn't about me."

"It is unbelievable. Pep is nothing like I have seen before. He is a tactical genius, as simple as that."

On possibly getting a Premier League medal: "I am not sure, if I get offered one I won't turn it down but I've role to play here. I just want to keep supporting the lads as best I can."