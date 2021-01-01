Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Aston Villa, Arsenal take on West Brom & all the latest from today's games

Game under way at Villa Park ⚽️
The beginning of a big run of games for the Red Devils!
Two days after this on Tuesday, they have got Leicester at Old Trafford, then Liverpool come to town on Thursday.
FT: Wolves 2-1 Brighton
Have an Adama Traore stat 🤓
GOAL! Wolves take the lead!
Late drama as Morgan Gibbs-White fires home in the last minute! It's 2-1 to Wolves as they complete their comeback against Brighton.
Can Man Utd delay Man City's title celebrations?
Of course, it's not only Manchester United and Aston Villa fans who will be watching this one closely.
Manchester City's loss to Chelsea yesterday means they have to wait to get their hands on the Premier League trophy, but the title could well be theirs today.
Should the Red Devils suffer defeat to Villa, City will be confirmed as champions, but a win or draw will prolong the wait.
GOAL! Adama Traore!
Adama Traore has levelled up for Wolves against 10-man Brighton.
It's a wonderfully worked goal. Adama's picked out on the edge of the box, he exchanges a quick one-two with Fabio Silva before firing home first time. Wolves level!#WOLBHA
'Credit to the decision makers at Man Utd' 🗣
Graeme Souness has praised Manchester United chiefs for sticking with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they look set for a second-place finish.
"I'd give credit to the decision makers at Manchester United - I know we can't say that too often in current times! - they've stuck by him," Souness said on Sky Sports.
"They've always made the right noises about him and it's come good for them."
Is he right though? 👀
Champions League final in England? 🤔
Meanwhile, there has been a bit of talk regarding the possibility of moving the Champions League final to England.
UK government minister Michael Gove says that "delicate negotiations" are ongoing...
Man Utd players not moaning about fixtures - Solskjaer
Manchester United are gearing up for a challenging run of fixtures. After today's game, they play Leicester on Tuesday and then Liverpool in the rearranged match on Thursday.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is taking it game by game though!
He told Sky Sports: "We'll deal with Tuesday and Thursday later on, we just need to have a performance. The players' job is to focus for 90 minutes. They're looking forward to it I think! I haven't heard them moan at all, I'm the only one moaning I think! They just want to play."
Dunk's had an eventful day ⚽️ 🔴
In the early Premier League kick-off between Wolves and Brighton, which is now into the second half, it's 1-0 to the Seagulls and Lewis Dunk is the main talking point.
After putting his side ahead in the (unlucky?) 13th minute, he was sent off not long after the restart for a cynical foul on Fabio Silva with the forward through on goal.
Here are the teams for Villa vs Man Utd
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, D. Luiz, McGinn, Traore, Barkley, El Ghazi, Watkins.
Man Utd XI: Henderson, Lindelof, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, Fred, McTominay, B. Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood.
While Villa have named an unchanged team, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has freshened things up following Thursday's Europa League semi-final.
Which games are on today? 📝
Here's what's in store...
We'll be keeping you up to date about the following games and more!
⚽️ Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 2:05pm
⚽️. West Ham vs Everton - 4:30pm
⚽️ Arsenal vs West Brom - 7pm
⚽️. Juventus vs AC Milan - 7:45pm
⚽️ Real Madrid vs Sevilla - 8pm
⚽️ Rennes vs PSG - 8pm
All times BST
