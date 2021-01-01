Matchday LIVE: Man City host Wolves, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool & Man Utd all in action

Auba out for Gunners amid 'disciplinary breach'
Arsenal v Saints
Yesterday, GOAL's Charles Watts reported that Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would sit out today's game after missing training.
That has indeed proven to be the case - and per coach Mikel Arteta, it is a 'disciplinary breach' that keeps him sidelined.
Arteta on Auba: "Unfortunately [it's] due to a disciplinary breach. I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he's not involved today."— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) December 11, 2021
Team News: Arsenal v Saints
🚨 TEAM NEWS!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 11, 2021
🏴 @KieranTierney1 starts
🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22 in midfield
🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex captains the side#ARSSOU
It’s a start for @willy_caballero 👐— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 11, 2021
Here’s the #SaintsFC team to face #AFC this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/kDs2RoPa1H
Team News: Chelsea v Leeds
Let’s do this boys! 👊@ParimatchGlobal | #CheLee pic.twitter.com/IazBikmxvc— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 11, 2021
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI pic.twitter.com/2EQR6l1TKC— Leeds United (@LUFC) December 11, 2021
Team News: Liverpool v Villa
Gerrard makes Anfield return
🔴 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 11, 2021
This is how we line up to face @AVFCOfficial this afternoon at Anfield!
Divock Origi misses out with a sore knee.
This is your Aston Villa team to face Liverpool this afternoon. ⚪ #LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/VZczZB4bYA— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 11, 2021
GOAL: Man City 1-0 Wolves
(Raheem Sterling)
Manchester City have their breakthrough - and it is Raheem Sterling who delivers from the penalty spot!
Joao Moutinho is deemed to have committed a handball in the box by VAR and the spot-kick is duly awarded to the furious protests of Wolves.
The England man steps up, cool as you like, and rolls it towards the centre-right side as the goalkeeper goes the other way.
Life comes fast...
Man City 0-0 Wolves
31 - Only 31 seconds separated Raúl Jiménez's first and second yellow cards (45:50-46:21). It's his first red card in his 102nd Premier League appearance, while he's the first Mexican to be sent off in the competition. Orders.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 11, 2021
Team News: Bochum v Dortmund
Here's how we line up for today's Revierderby! 🔵⚪️#BOCBVB #meinVfL pic.twitter.com/aZtnknx7QY— VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848EN) December 11, 2021
🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. BOCHUM 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Xer8ShTNIv— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 11, 2021
Team News: Bayern v Mainz
📋 @J__Nagelsmann's squad to take on @Mainz05en 👊#FCBM05 #packmas pic.twitter.com/da183rSUvA— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 11, 2021
1 hour to go!! We're already excited 🤩— Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) December 11, 2021
Here's how we'll start against @FCBayernEN 👇#Mainz05 #FCBM05 pic.twitter.com/rp9QvwxAfk
WATCH: Jimenez sees red in bizarre moment
HT: Man City 0-0 Wolves
Raul Jimenez with a moment of madness in first-half stoppage time 😬— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 11, 2021
One of the most avoidable red cards you will see...
48 seconds between his first and second yellow! pic.twitter.com/VEA1Ym2rHN
Wolves are down to 10 men after Raul Jimenez gets two yellow cards in one minute. #MCIWOL #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/GKKlb44O0g— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 11, 2021
HT: Man City 0-0 Wolves
Visitors a man down after bad-tempered half
There goes the whistle after almost nine minutes of added time - and it remains goalless between Manchester City and Wolves.
But it is advantage to the champions. They have one extra body on the field after Raul Jimenez got himself sent off.
This could be messy after the break.
Jimenez sent off in added time
Man City 0-0 Wolves
A moment of absolute madness from Raul Jimenez!
It's been getting rather testy out there at Etihad Stadium and the Wolves man picks up a yellow card for a lunging challenge.
He takes exception to that, stands too close to the free-kick and sticks his leg out to block it upon the restart. A second yellow immediately follows and he's off!
Still goalless in Manchester
Man City 0-0 Wolves
Patience is key 🔑— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 11, 2021
🔵 0-0 🐺 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/mpEWaMJESs
Yer a wizard, Jacky
Man City 0-0 Wolves
Jack Grealish has magic powers, pass it on 🪄 pic.twitter.com/eTMnN2LlC1— GOAL (@goal) December 11, 2021
Hosts surprisingly sloppy so far
Man City 0-0 Wolves
Quite a few misplaced passes from City in the opening 20 minutes. Wolves closing down well so far— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) December 11, 2021
Silva goes close for opener
Man City 0-0 Wolves
It's that man again - but he can't find the opener early on here!
Bernardo Silva is having what could be politely termed as "a moment" right now, but his golden boots can't find the back of the net this time, cuffing a finish just over the top-left corner.
He looks hungry and in the mood though, just like Pep Guardiola would want.
KO: Man City v Wolves
The teams are out at Etihad Stadium, the hands have been shaken - and we're underway in our first Premier League match of the day!
The hosts are overwhelming favourites of course, but can their visitors prove they have more bite than bark?
Goals Galore?
Man City v Wolves
3.83 - Among all fixtures to have been played at least 60 times in the history of the English Football League since it was formed in 1888, Man City vs Wolves has the highest goals-per-game ratio of 3.83 (437 goals in 114 meetings). Treat.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 11, 2021
Rashford or Greenwood - who can partner Ronaldo?
Norwich v Man Utd
Mason Greenwood or Marcus Rashford? 🤔— GOAL News (@GoalNews) December 11, 2021
✍️ @CharDuncker looks at who could be the perfect partner for Cristiano Ronaldo ⚔️
Tottenham vs Rennes won't be rescheduled amid Covid outbreak
To pivot briefly away from today's action, news broke earlier today that Tottenham's Europa Conference League game with Rennes will not be rescheduled.
The match was postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak within the Spurs camp.
To get the lowdown on just what that means, you can read up right here at GOAL.
Stevie G: Homecoming
Liverpool v Villa
Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield.— GOAL (@goal) December 11, 2021
This is going to be emotional ♥️ pic.twitter.com/rMGCg2pYML
Team News: Man City v Wolves
Sterling and Grealish start, Foden benched
Your City starting XI to face Wolves 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 11, 2021
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling, Grealish
SUBS | Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/E6i7miB4AD
Here's how we line-up to take on @ManCity. #MCIWOL— Wolves (@Wolves) December 11, 2021
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/163gxGkYye
Today's order of play
It's an absolutely jam-packed roster of fixtures today too. While there are no champion clashes in France or Spain, both Bayern Munich and Manchester City are firmly in the thick of things, while deposed Serie A holders Juventus too will be out to bolster their flagging fortunes.
Elsewhere, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund will all be looking to get stuck into the festive action early - oh, and there's also the small matter of Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield.
Today's order of play is as follows:
1230: Manchester City v Wolves
1430: Bayern Munich v Mainz 05
1430: VfL Bochum 1848 v Borussia Dortmund
1500: Arsenal v Southampton
1500: Chelsea v Leeds United
1500: Liverpool v Aston Villa
1700: Venezia v Juventus
1730: Norwich City v Manchester United
(All times GMT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
With continental club football packed away until 2022 now, it is that most wonderful time of the year instead - subjectively, of course.
Yes, it is truly the dawn of the hectic Christmas schedule that will seperate the best from the rest. Entire seasons can be lost and won over the next three weeks - and all these teams will know that a slip-up could be fatal to their ambitions.