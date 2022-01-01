Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Villarreal in UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Cup master
Liverpool v Villarreal
Old rivals
Liverpool v Villarreal
Old stagers
Liverpool v Villarreal
Yellow on the Mersey
Liverpool v Villarreal
Road to the semis
Liverpool v Villarreal
And you may ask yourself, "Well, how did I get here?"
That's a good question, and one we are happy to provide the answers to!
For Liverpool, their path to the Champions League semi-finals has felt a little on-rails at points - they swept imperiously through Group B, winning every game against Atletico Madrid, Porto and Milan, before knocking out Inter and Benfica, with only the former providing a scare, on the road here.
Villarreal on the other hand - well, they've done it tough and they've done it superbly. Second in Group F behind Manchester United - the side they edged in the Europa League Final last term - they were handed the tough draw of Juventus in the last-16 - and when they shocked them, were given Bayern Munich as a false reward too.
But with two European kingpins dispatched, can the Yellow Submarine make it a third major scalp?
Set the scene
Liverpool v Villarreal
Time to tango
Liverpool v Villarreal
Well, the team news is in - and on the surface, it is a bit of a mismatch, if we do say so.
Liverpool, giants of Europe, against Villarreal, the Yellow Submarine that could. There's history between these two - a Europa League semi-final of course, won by the Reds in 2016 - and there's history between their coaches.
In that very Europa League final six years ago, who was the man who trumped Jurgen Klopp to bring the title to Sevilla? Why, one Unai Emery, of course.
Both sides arrive with silverware in their recent lockers - Liverpool, fresh from EFL Cup success in the winter, and Villarreal, still driving last year's Europa League triumph to new heights on the continent.
It's got all the makings of a classic, this one.
Lineups: Liverpool v Villarreal
About last night...
Liverpool v Villarreal
Team news will be with you very shortly - neither side has jumped the gun like some freewheeling sides tonight - but before that, who wants a quick refresher of yesterday's action?
Manchester City welcomed Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium for another English-Spanish encounter in the first semi-final of the week - and boy, did they not let themselves down.
A seven-goal thriller, complete with some superb finishes - Bernardo Silva's rocket! Karim Benzema's Panenka! That child who somehow got on the pitch late on! - served up a Champions League all-timer, with City taking a 4-3 advantage to Santiago Bernabeu next time out. If tonight is half as exciting - and we hope it is - then we are in for a treat.
