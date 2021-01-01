Matchday LIVE: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Man Utd vs Liverpool & all of today's action

Boy becomes a man
From a laughing stock to the cream of the crop, from spiteful memes to making good on his Real Madrid dream.
Vinicius Junior has suffered a lot of criticism since arriving in the Spanish capital in 2018, but his start to this campaign has left his detractors clutching at straws.
The 21-year-old has become, along with striker Karim Benzema, the Blancos’ biggest threat.
Here, Goal takes a look at how a boy from Brazil became a man in Madrid.
Real are raring to go
Quite the spectacle at Camp Nou!
Strap yourselves in!
Team news: West Ham vs Tottenham
Team news: Brentford vs Leicester
1⃣1⃣ Thomas Frank names an unchanged side this afternoon
Today's order of play
Sunday’s fixtures
We have got a London derby to get us going, with a heavyweight Premier League clash between two old adversaries coming hot on the heels of that. There is also El Clasico at Camp Nou, Jose Mourinho vs Luciano Spalletti, the Derby d’Italia and PSG’s galaxy of stars facing arch rivals.
Here is how today shapes up:
1400: Brentford vs Leicester
1400: West Ham vs Tottenham
1515: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
1545: Ajax vs PSV
1630: Man Utd vs Liverpool
1700: Roma vs Napoli
1945: Inter vs Juventus
1945: Marseille vs PSG
2000: Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad
(All times BST)
Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
If Saturday’s action whetted the appetite for a football feast across Europe, then Sunday is about to deliver the main course.
You cannot move for superstar performers and derby dates, with some of the biggest names on the planet taking to the field.
We have got Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Ajax, Inter, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain all in action – just to name a few!