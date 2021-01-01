Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Man Utd vs Liverpool & all of today's action

Goal has all the latest news and updates from today's biggest games, including El Clasico and the showdown between the Premier League titans

Updated
Comments (0)
Ansu Fati Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah Lionel Messi
Getty

Boy becomes a man

2021-10-24T12:50:04Z

From a laughing stock to the cream of the crop, from spiteful memes to making good on his Real Madrid dream.

Vinicius Junior has suffered a lot of criticism since arriving in the Spanish capital in 2018, but his start to this campaign has left his detractors clutching at straws.

The 21-year-old has become, along with striker Karim Benzema, the Blancos’ biggest threat.

Here, Goal takes a look at how a boy from Brazil became a man in Madrid.

1920x1080 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 2021-22
Getty

Quite the spectacle at Camp Nou!

2021-10-24T12:38:08Z

Strap yourselves in!

2021-10-24T12:35:11Z

Today's order of play

2021-10-24T12:30:05Z

Sunday’s fixtures

We have got a London derby to get us going, with a heavyweight Premier League clash between two old adversaries coming hot on the heels of that. There is also El Clasico at Camp Nou, Jose Mourinho vs Luciano Spalletti, the Derby d’Italia and PSG’s galaxy of stars facing arch rivals.

Here is how today shapes up:

1400: Brentford vs Leicester

1400: West Ham vs Tottenham

1515: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

1545: Ajax vs PSV

1630: Man Utd vs Liverpool

1700: Roma vs Napoli

1945: Inter vs Juventus

1945: Marseille vs PSG

2000: Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad

(All times BST)

Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!

2021-10-24T12:30:00Z

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

If Saturday’s action whetted the appetite for a football feast across Europe, then Sunday is about to deliver the main course.

You cannot move for superstar performers and derby dates, with some of the biggest names on the planet taking to the field.

We have got Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Ajax, Inter, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain all in action – just to name a few!

Ansu Fati Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah Lionel Messi
Getty