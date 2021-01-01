Matchday LIVE: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Man Utd vs Liverpool & all of today's action

From a laughing stock to the cream of the crop, from spiteful memes to making good on his Real Madrid dream.

Vinicius Junior has suffered a lot of criticism since arriving in the Spanish capital in 2018, but his start to this campaign has left his detractors clutching at straws.

The 21-year-old has become, along with striker Karim Benzema, the Blancos’ biggest threat.

Here, Goal takes a look at how a boy from Brazil became a man in Madrid.