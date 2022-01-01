Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Barcelona in action, Premier League updates, plus Juventus vs Inter, PSG vs Lorient & more

Live updates from across today's football fixtures, including Barca vs Sevilla, Premier League, Juve vs Inter and more

Updated
Comments (0)
Aaron Cresswell West Ham 2021-22
Getty

WATCH: Cresswell's stunning free kick 🎥

2022-04-03T13:42:50.034Z

What a lovely, lovely goal 😍

GOAL! A superb free kick from Aaron Cresswell!

2022-04-03T13:32:52.644Z

He had been relatively quiet, but Aaron Cresswell was loud and clear when he arrowed the free kick past Jordan Pickford. A sweet dead-ball effort!! It's 1-0 to West Ham heading into half-time. Everton really need a bit of luck...

Still scoreless between West Ham and Everton

2022-04-03T13:29:26.044Z

No goals at the London Stadium yet as West Ham and Everton remain locked level at 0-0. It's been an even enough game so far, with few clear-cut chances being fashioned. Alex Iwobi is causing problems on the wing, while Richarlison has stood out as well. The Toffees are in dire need of a win, so they'll be hopeful that one of those can make a breakthrough.

GOAL! Insigne gives Napoli the lead

2022-04-03T13:18:35.383Z

Napoli have taken the lead in their game against Atalanta thanks to Lorenzo Insigne. They're keeping the pressure on AC Milan at the top of the table.

Celtic triumph in Old Firm 🍀

2022-04-03T13:03:30.881Z

Check out the winning goal from USMNT international Cameron Carter-Vickers! 👇

Why Juve showdown is key to Inzaghi's Inter future 🔑

2022-04-03T12:51:18.326Z

Mark Doyle casts his eye over the Derby d'Italia 🇮🇹

"They still have a game in hand but defeat in the Derby d'Italia would render it almost irrelevant in the context of their Scudetto bid, particularly with Milan hosting Bologna on Monday night.

"The result, then, will have a massive bearing on Inter's title defence. However, it could also impact their coach's future at San Siro. According to Saturday's Gazzetta, "Inzaghi risks it all" at Juventus Stadium.

A loss would reportedly prompt Inter to evaluate whether the former Lazio boss is really the right man for the San Siro hotseat, with doubts mounting over his tactical versatility and ability to effectively rotate his squad."

👉 Read the full piece here

Simone Inzaghi Inter Serie A 2021-22
Getty

Klich tells Leeds fan where to go...🤬

2022-04-03T12:48:00.710Z

Here's a story you don't see every day.

Leeds United star Mateusz Klich offered a succinct - if rude - response to a fan criticising him for his play in the Whites' Premier League draw with Southampton, telling the supporter in question to "f*ck off".

😬

👉 Read the full story

Confirmed lineups for Atalanta vs Napoli 👇

2022-04-03T12:44:25.677Z

Today's games ⚽️

2022-04-03T12:40:40.000Z

Here are some of the main matches happening this Sunday

12 noon - Rangers vs Celtic

2pm - West Ham vs Everton

2pm - Atalanta vs Napoli

4:30pm - Tottenham vs Newcastle

5pm - Sampdoria vs Roma

7:45pm - Juventus vs Inter

7:45pm - PSG vs Lorient

8pm - Barcelona vs Sevilla

All times UK

Today's football fixtures

Broken glass on the pitch in Old Firm derby 👎

2022-04-03T12:26:39.416Z

Rangers vs Celtic was one of today's early kick-offs and games between the Old Firm rivals in Scotland are usually fiery affairs. There was another added edge to proceedings, however, as the second half was delayed from starting after a broken bottle was thrown onto the pitch. 😬

👉 Read the full story

Live updates from across the day's football action! 🎉

2022-04-03T12:25:00.000Z

Hey! 👋

Welcome to GOAL's live blog for updates from today's games across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more. We'll have all the latest team news, goals, results and moments from the action as it happens.

There are some fascinating fixtures to look forward to and we'll also have reaction from the games.

💬 Get involved! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section, whatever it may be!