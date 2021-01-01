Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

16 - Brilliant build up from FC Goa
2021-01-23T14:18:21Z
FC Goa building up well from the right flank as the ball falls for Edu Bedia and lobs it forward but the header lands straight into the gloves off Albino Gomes
12 - Kerala Blasters on attack
2021-01-23T14:14:37Z
Kerala Blasters have a chance from the right flank as a cross has been played into the centre with four men inside the box but FC Goa defense clears off the danger
9 - Brilliant ball from Noguera
2021-01-23T14:11:02Z
A brilliant pass from Noguera to find Mendoza on the right flank as he hits the Kerala Blasters defender but the ball doesn't goes out and the Blasters take possession and clear off the danger
5 - Hits the post
2021-01-23T14:07:01Z
Brilliant interplay from FC Goa as a through ball is played inside the box to Ortiz who takes the shot but the ball hits the post.
3 - Early attack from FC Goa
2021-01-23T14:05:39Z
Mendoza makes a brilliant run on the right flank to find Jesuraj in support as he plays the ball to the centre but then the ball has been passed all the way back to goalkeeper. FC Goa look to rebuild
1 - Free-kick for FC Goa
2021-01-23T14:03:45Z
First free-kick of the match awarded to FC Goa as Rahul KP catches Edu Bedia while trying to dispossess him
Kick-off
2021-01-23T14:01:17Z
FC Goa get the ball rolling at Bambolim
FC Goa playing XI
2021-01-23T13:17:20Z
Naveen Kumar (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Alberto Noguera, James Donachie, Jorge Mendoza, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Devendra Murgaokar.
Kerala Blasters playing XI
2021-01-23T13:16:24Z
Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Facundo Pereyra, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez (C), Juande, Yondrembem Denechandra, Gary Hooper.
Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa
2021-01-23T12:16:40Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE match centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.