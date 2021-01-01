Champions League LIVE: Chelsea & Man Utd in action as Barcelona face crunch Bayern test

Today's schedule
It's another busy one today, with Groups E-H wrapping up to set up the final teams in the knockout round.
Here's a look at today's games (all times GMT):
5:45 pm - Zenit vs Chelsea
5:45 pm - Juventus vs Malmo
8 pm - Wolfsburg vs Lille
8 pm - RB Salzburg vs Sevilla
8 pm - Atalanta vs. Villarreal
8 pm - Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev
8 pm - Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
8 pm - Manchester United vs Young Boys
Welcome back for what should be another busy, busy day of Champions League football!
It's the final day of the group stage, and it's sure to be a crazy one with plenty on the line for some of world football's biggest clubs.
Goal will have you covered throughout the day, so strap in, follow along and enjoy what should be another fun one!