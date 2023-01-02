Live: Pele funeral & wake as Brazil bids emotional farewell to 'The King'

The three-time World Cup winner passed away at the age of 82, with the football world paying its respects to an all-time great

Brazil legend Pele passed away on December 29, 2022 at the age of 82, leaving the football world in mourning.

Tributes have flooded in from across the globe for the three-time World Cup winner, who was a hero to millions in his homeland and a source of inspiration to many more in every corner of the planet.

Pele will now be laid to rest in Santos – the home of the club that he represented with such distinction across 16 years of an iconic playing career – with a public ceremony taking place from January 2, 2023 through to the morning of January 3.

Watch Pele’s funeral and wake



Pele will have a public funeral at Santos’ home stadium, Vila Belmiro, on January 2.

His coffin will be placed on the pitch, allowing fans to pay their respects to an all-time great across a period of 24 hours.

A procession through the streets of Santos will then take place, with the parade passing through Canal 6 – the area in which his mother lives – before continuing to a private burial at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica that will be attended by his family and close friends.

Pele scored over 1,000 goals in the most illustrious of playing careers, with 77 of those recorded through 92 appearances for his country.