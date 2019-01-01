Lille winger Nicolas Pepe uncertain of future

The Cote d’Ivoire international has been targeted by a number of clubs in Europe following his impressive form for the Great Danes

winger Nicolas Pepe says he is uncertain of his future this summer.

The Ivorian has continued to impress for the Great Danes scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists in the Ligue1 this season, having also registered 14 goals last term.

His consistency has seen a number of top clubs in Europe, including , , and Spanish giants show interest in his signature.

However, the 23-year-old has stated that he is focused on helping Christophe Galtier’s men finish well at the end of the season while leaving his future in the hands of his agent.

“My representatives take care of my future, I am focused on Lille for the rest of the season,” Pepe told Canal, per Football Espana.

“My future league? I do not have a preference.”

Lille are second in the log with 57 points from 29 games. They take on in their next league game on March 31 after the international break.