League Two playoffs 2024: Fixtures, dates and teams in the race for promotion to League One

Everything you need to know about the race for promotion to the League One from League Two.

The League Two playoffs will be played at the end of the season in May 2024 and are guaranteed to provide exciting football fixtures for the fans of the participants.

The playoffs act as a demanding examination of teams' resilience, challenging them to their limits in an arduous trial. The League Two playoffs present opportunities for teams to have a crack at promotion despite failing to win the league or become runners-up.

As the 2023-24 League Two playoffs approach, GOAL has compiled essential information for fans, including fixture dates, participating teams, where to watch the matches on TV or through live streaming, and more.

What are the League Two playoffs?

After the conclusion of the regular season, the teams finishing in fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh places in the League Two standings earn their chance for promotion in the playoffs.

The League Two playoffs kick off with two-legged semi-finals, leading to the grand final—a decisive showdown where only one team can emerge victorious, securing their well-deserved promotion to the next level.

In the semi-finals, the team in fourth place competes against the seventh-placed team, while the fifth-placed team faces off against the sixth-placed side in the other semi-final.

Automatic promotion to the next tier is exclusively reserved for the top three teams in League Two. The playoffs determine the fourth team to advance to League One.

Which teams have qualified for the 2024 League Two playoffs?

You can see the current League Two standings in the table below. The playoff entrants will be teams finishing from fourth to seventh place in the standings at the end of the season.

League Two 2023-24 table

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Stockport 26 15 6 5 +27 51 2 Mansfield Town 25 13 10 2 +24 49 3 Wrexham 25 14 7 4 +16 49 4 Barrow 26 13 9 4 +14 48 5 Crew Alexandra 26 12 8 6 +9 44 6 Notts County 26 13 3 10 +8 42 7 Wimbledon 25 10 9 6 +13 39

Last updated: Jan 7, 2024

Stockport and Mansfield Town are leading the pack that is chasing automatic promotion but only three points separate the top four teams including Ryan Reynolds co-owned Wrexham. Behind them are Crew Alexandra, Notts County and Wimbledon chasing a spot in the playoffs. A total of seven teams will be in contention for promotion from League Two.

When are the League Two 2024 playoffs?

The 2024 League Two playoff semi-finals usually kick off two weeks before the final. For the 2023-24 season, the playoffs are likely to start on May 4 with the first-leg of the semis followed by the second-leg matches on May 11, 2024.

When & where is the League Two 2024 playoff final?

The 2024 League Two play-off final will be played on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The final is likely to kick off at 3 pm GMT.

The venue for the final will be Wembley Stadium which traditionally hosts the League Two playoff final.

League Two play-off fixtures & results

This section will be updated as soon as the playoff competitors and fixtures are confirmed.

Where to watch League Two 2024 playoffs on TV & live stream

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Sky GO U.S. TBC ESPN+

Sky Sports has the broadcasting rights to English Football League (EFL) matches in the United Kingdom (UK) and the League Two playoffs will be shown live on Sky Sports Football/Main Event and will also be available to stream live online using Sky GO.

ESPN+ will show the League Two playoff semi-finals and final in the United States (U.S).

Who won the League Two playoffs in 2023?

While Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Northampton Town secured automatic promotion from League Two last season, Stockport, Carlisle, Bradford and Salford fought for the fourth spot via the playoffs.

Stockport and Carlisle met in the final after defeating Salford and Bradford respectively. In the final held in Wembley, Carlisle were victorious 5-4 on penalties.