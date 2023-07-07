'I want to be known as Lauren James' - England & Chelsea star out to make her mark at first Women's World Cup

England forward Lauren James has emphasised her desire to be known for her own name as she prepares for her first Women's World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea star is part of a famous footballing family, with her brother, Reece, a Champions League winner with the Blues and a regular England international. While she admits it doesn't bother her "too much" to so often have his name mentioned in relation to hers, the World Cup-bound winger is keen to stand out on her own.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if she wants to carve out her own name, James told reporters: “Yes I do feel like that, a lot. Even just, ‘That’s Lauren James, that’s Reece’s sister’, but I want to carve that out and be known as, ‘This is Lauren James’. At the moment, men’s football is a lot bigger profile, it’s natural to just go - and I’m sure there are times when I’ve said - ‘Oh, that’s so-and-so’s sister’. But it doesn’t bother me too much because I know I have my own career.”

Set for her first major tournament, the 21-year-old also opened up on how motivating it was to see England win the Euros last year. "Watching it, going to the final last summer, it obviously made me feel more, like, ‘I want to make sure I’m there’ this summer," she said. "It gave me a bit more motivation and hunger. I’d like to feel the same as what they felt last summer.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James, one of England's brightest young talents, is competing hard for a starting spot in the Lionesses' team, both out wide and as a No.10, having shone in the latter role during the send-off friendly against Portugal. Even if she ends up on Sarina Wiegman's bench, she is sure to be an excellent impact sub as England look to become world champions.

WHAT NEXT? Before kicking off their World Cup campaign against Haiti on July 22, England will take on Canada in a behind-closed-doors friendly on July 14 as they go through their final tournament preparations.