Kyle Walker's successor? Chelsea's Premier League rivals Man City eyeing Blues captain Reece James

WHAT HAPPENED? City are interested in signing James and view the England international as a potential replacement for Walker, according to The Independent. James has "long been earmarked" by City as the man to succeed Walker and his name even cropped up last summer. Walker turned 33 in May but remains a key player for Pep Guardiola's side and signed a contract extension in September that runs until 2026.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James is also thought to have attracted interest from Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti reportedly sees the Chelsea star as a potential successor to 31-year-old Dani Carvajal. Yet James has never given any indication he wants to leave Chelsea. The 23-year-old came through the club's academy and was named the team's new captain in the summer following the departure of Cesar Azpilicueta.

WHAT NEXT? James and Walker are set to meet on Sunday when Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.