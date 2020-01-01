Klopp reacts to Werner’s Liverpool hints as £50m summer transfer is mooted

The Reds boss is pleased to hear potential targets talking up his club, but he is reluctant to be drawn into a debate regarding possible deals

Jurgen Klopp is pleased to hear that Timo Werner admires his side, but the Reds boss will not be drawn on talk of a possible move for the striker.

It has been suggested that the Premier League leaders are planning to trigger a £50 million ($64m) release clause in the summer transfer window.

Were such a bid to be tabled, then talks could be entered into with a prolific international.

Werner has opened the door for an approach from Anfield to be made , with the 23-year-old admitting to being “very proud” of the speculation that he is generating.

Liverpool, despite their stunning success in 2019-20, are keeping an eye across the market for potential new recruits – especially those with match-winning ability.

Klopp, though, is reluctant to reveal the identity of his targets, telling Sky Sports of the Werner talk: “I prefer that when players speak about us they are positive, rather than saying ‘that's the last club I would ever go to’.

“From that point of view it's obviously nice, but that's all - there's nothing else to say about it.”

For now, Klopp’s focus remains locked on the present, with Liverpool requiring just four more wins in which to wrap up a first title triumph in 30 years.

Untimely injuries have been suffered in that quest , but positive progress is being made by the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri in their respective recoveries.

Klopp told reporters at his pre- press conference when asked to provide a fitness update: “All coming closer, much closer.

“Hendo is running, Milly is running even more. Not enough for this game, but we will see, especially with Milly, what we can do for Tuesday [in an fifth-round clash with ].

“Not sure about Hendo, and Shaq not yet, but they are all coming closer."

With Henderson ruled out, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have been battling it out for a starting berth, however, Klopp is eager to avoid pitching team-mates against one another.

The German added: “They’re not competing against each other and hopefully they don’t see it like this. It’s not like this. They offer naturally different things.

“In different situations we need different players and they all are exceptional.”