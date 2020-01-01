'It is crazy!' - Kerala Blasters boss Eelco Schattorie disappointed with the refereeing

A 10-man Kerala Blasters lost to Jamshedpur FC away from home...

head coach Eelco Schattorie was disappointed with the referee's decisions in the 2-3 defeat against on Sunday.

Abdul Hakku picked up his second yellow soon after the change of ends and a 10-man Blasters were punished for a handball by Raphael Messi Bouli inside the box. A late own-goal by Bartholomew Ogbeche allowed Jamshedpur to secure the three points.

After the game, Schattorie said, "​I take my job very seriously. I work to get my team in the best possible shape. ​But I don't think on all levels, jobs are done seriously. If referees decide games like this, people and media can say the coach needs to be composed but if you are on the receiving end, it is crazy. No need to analyze the game, there is no use."

He added that there was not enough firepower on the bench and it was difficult to get back into the game with a numerical disadvantage.

"With 10 men, we put on a good show, we made it 2-1. I didn't have many options on the bench but we still managed. If you play with 10 men, it is very difficult."

