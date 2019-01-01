Kenyan legend Musa Otieno: Harambee Stars will qualify from Group C

Kenyan have been drawn in Group C of the African Cup competition alongside Senegal, Tanzania and Algeria

Former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno says the national team has a chance of making it out of Group C at the .

, , and are other teams in the group and many Kenyan fans feel that it will be an uphill task to get past the first two.

The former defender, who is remembered for steering to the Afcon finals 15 years ago, is confident about the Harambee Stars' chances.

“Yes, Kenya seemingly is the underdogs when compared to the likes of Senegal and Algeria, but that can work in their advantage," Otieno told Goal.

"The current group under coach Sebastien Migne has been together for quite some time now meaning they understand each other well.”

Otieno added that if the team works hard and has the belief that they can advance past the group stage, they will be able to surprise their doubters.

“Nothing can be achieved without commitment and effort, for Stars to get a favourable result in they have to work for it," Otieno told continued.

"Football has changed and any result is possible, I believe that Kenya will be among the teams that will qualify for the knockout phase."

This year is the sixth time that Kenya will be playing in the Afcon finals.