Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bvuma nears return to full recovery

The 24-year-old shot-stopper is expected to be back in action in the next seven days after shaking off a muscle tear injury

goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma should be back in contention next week.

According to the club, the lanky shot-stopper is involved in light training as he continues his recovery from a muscle tear.

Bvuma was expected to be out for two weeks but the medical team has advised he requires at least seven days before joining his teammates for full steam training.

On Wednesday, Chiefs announced Khama Billiat's return to from injury although the Zimbabwe international is also doing light training.

"Bruce Bvuma is also involved in light training following his recovery from a muscle tear. The shot-stopper still requires seven days period of light training before going on full steam training," reads part of the statement released by Amakhosi.

Meanwhile, fourth-choice and MDC goalkeeper Bontle Molefe is undergoing assessment to determine the extent of a hand injury he suffered against last week.

"Another goalie, Bontle Molefe suffered a hand injury during the Multichoice Diski Challenge match played on Sunday against Mamelodi Sundowns. The youngster is undergoing assessment and an update will be issued on his condition," said the club.

As things stand, Ernst Middendorp only has Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi at his disposal and the return of Bvuma will come as a massive boost ahead of the team's next weekend's Nedbank Cup clash at home against Royal Eagles.

However, Bvuma is unlikely to play a role against the National First Division (NFD) side as the technical team has been cautious in throwing their players into the deep end soon after their return from injury.