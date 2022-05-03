Juventus sign Chiesa in permanent €40m transfer as purchase option triggered

Juventus have activated their €40 million (£34m/$42m) purchase option on Federico Chiesa, with the winger completing his permanent transfer from Fiorentina.

Chiesa initially joined Juve on loan in October 2020 as they agreed to pay Fiorentina a loan fee of €10m for two seasons with the right of redemption in 2023.

The final deal also included an obligation to buy if certain conditions were met, including achieving Champions League qualification for 2022-23, and the Bianconeri have now confirmed the 24-year-old has been bought outright.

What are the details of Chiesa's transfer?

Juve have confirmed in an official press release that they will pay Chiesa's full transfer fee in instalments over the next three years, and could end up paying a total of €50m (£42m/$53m) including add-ons if he hits certain individual targets.

The talented attacker took to social media to express his delight after making his move to the Allianz Stadium permanent, writing on Instagram: "To be continued..."

Chiesa's record at Juve

Chiesa has scored 18 goals in his first 61 appearances in all competitions for Juve, while also recording 14 assists.

The Italy international has helped the club win two trophies so far, including last season's Coppa Italia title, but his 2021-22 campaign was cut short by injury.

Chiesa suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in January and is not expected to return to action until much later in the year, with Juve yet to give a firm update on his recovery.

