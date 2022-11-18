Jones commits future to Liverpool by signing new long-term contract

Curtis Jones has signed a new new long term contract with Liverpool, keeping him at Anfield until 2027.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year old's previous contract was due to expire in 2025, and GOAL had previously reported he was set to sign a new one. Jones has penned a new deal which runs until June 2027, extending his stay with the club he joined as an Under-9s player. Jones has already made 81 senior appearances for the club, providing eight goals and 10 assists in that time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The deal comes in a period of 18 months in which the club have tied down the core of Jurgen Klopp's squad to extended deals. In midfield, however, Liverpool look primed to lose the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita next summer, with all three out of contract and unlikely to renew. While Jones is yet to become an established starter, the deal suggests that he features as a key member in Liverpool's plans going forward.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “First of all, I want to thank the coaching staff for having the belief in me as always, for giving me the chance,” Jones told Liverpool's official website. “And of course for me, I’m over the moon, I’m buzzing.

“It’s my boyhood club, I’m a Scouser, I’ve supported the club for the whole of my life, so yeah, I’m buzzing and I can’t wait to see what the future holds."

WHAT NEXT FOR JONES? While senior international players contest the World Cup, Jones will be preparing for Liverpool's next competitive fixture after the break, which comes against Man City in the Carabao Cup on December 22.