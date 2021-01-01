Joel Glazer writes open letter to Manchester United fans following collapse of Super League

The club's co-chairman penned the missive, admitting they got it wrong with the proposals for a breakaway competition

Co-chairman of Manchester United Joel Glazer has penned an open letter to supporters where he admits they got it wrong over the Super League proposals.

Glazer, who has rarely engaged with fans since taking over the club in 2005, has spoken three times in the last three days as the club announced plans to join the league before admitting they had got it wrong and withdrawing.

Gary Neville, amongst others, has been vocal in his dissatisfaction with the club’s ownership and has called for them to leave the club.

What was said?

Here’s is every word of Glazer’s letter to fans:

"To all Manchester United supporters,

"Over the past few days, we have all witnessed the great passion which football generates, and the deep loyalty our fans have for this great club.

"You made very clear your opposition to the European Super League, and we have listened. We got it wrong, and we want to show that we can put things right.

"Although the wounds are raw and I understand that it will take time for the scars to heal, I am personally committed to rebuilding trust with our fans and learning from the message you delivered with such conviction.

"We continue to believe that European football needs to become more sustainable throughout the pyramid for the long-term. However, we fully accept that the Super League was not the right way to go about it.

"In seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game, we failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions –promotion, relegation, the pyramid – and for that we are sorry.

"This is the world’s greatest football club and we apologise unreservedly for the unrest caused during these past few days.

"It is important for us to put that right.

"Manchester United has a rich heritage and we recognise our responsibility to live up to its great traditions and values.

"The pandemic has thrown up so many unique challenges and we are proud of the way Manchester United and its fans from Manchester and around the world have reacted to the enormous pressures during this period.

"We also realise that we need to better communicate with you, our fans, because you will always be at the heart of the club.

"In the background, you can be sure that we will be taking the necessary steps to rebuild relationships with other stakeholders across the game, with a view to working together on solutions to the long-term challenges facing the football pyramid.

"Right now, our priority is to continue to support all of our teams as they push for the strongest possible finish to the season. In closing, I would like to recognise that it is your support which makes this club so great, and we thank you for that.

"With best regards, Joel Glazer."

How long have the Glazers been at Old Trafford?

The Glazer family bought the club in 2005 thanks to a number of loans, which meant their takeover brought protests due to the level of debt the family burdened on the club.

The fall-out was so severe that some fans decided they would no longer support United and set up their own club, FC United of Manchester.

The family are rarely seen at games and this statement is only the second time they have spoken to fans in their 16-year ownership.

What next for the European Super League?

With all six Premier League clubs pulling out on Tuesday and other European clubs doing the same on Wednesday, the initial proposal which was presented over the weekend has been shut down.

It is understood, however, that there are likely to be further talks as to a different European club concept. Clubs feel there needs to be a more sustainable approach to safeguard the future of the game which goes beyond the new format for the Champions League.

