Sergio Lobera’s maturity has helped FC Goa evolve

Sergio Lobera has certainly improved FC Goa this season and the results are there for all to see...

Last year around this time of the season, FC Goa were struggling to put together a good run of results in order to qualify for the play-offs. Coach Sergio Lobera was questioned in almost every press conference as to whether his all-out attacking philosophy needs to be coupled with an equally strong defensive performance.

It wouldn’t be unfair to state that the Spaniard took almost more than one season to realize that he needs to tweak the personnel at the back. After a string of three poor results when they lost to Bengaluru FC, drew with ATK and suffered another defeat to FC Pune City that Lobera finally brought about a change.

He opted to deploy Carlos Pena in the centre-back role alongside Mourtada Fall, a tactical move which would see them concede just one goal in over 540 minutes of football.

Not only are Goa a threat for the opposition defenders, they are now a team who are difficult to break down. Although they did take time to adapt to the new instructions from Lobera, the last two results have been a testament of the fact that they are creating as many chances to score as was the case in the past.

Last season Lobera stuck to his guns and continued to back Laxmikant Kattimani despite the goalkeeper being in woeful form. It was only later in the season that he realized his mistake in judgment and handed a start to Naveen Kumar which was certainly an improvement.

It’s fair to say that the former Las Palmas coach isn’t afraid to admit his mistakes and adapt as opposed to sticking to his guns at the cost of the team’s results.

Not only have Goa scored the most number of goals this season (35), just like last year, they also have the best goal difference and have conceded a mere 17 goals as well.

Article continues below

Goa are looking a far more balanced team this season and certainly momentum is on their side. The Spaniard can call upon the services of Zaid Krouch and Hugo Boumous as and when required from the bench if his side are trailing. This only highlights the bench strength they have at their disposal which is a result of the careful planning done by Goa’s management under the tutelage of Lobera.

Lobera wants his side to finish the league stage of the season on top of the table and thereby, carry the same form into the play-offs.

However, Goa aren’t counting their chickens before they hatch. Lobera pointed the example of Bengaluru FC, who many believe were the best team last season but it didn’t translate into them winning the Indian Super League (ISL) title. He asked his players to stay humble and keep working hard in every game so as to help Goa achieve success finally in the fifth season, something which has eluded them in the first four editions of the ISL.