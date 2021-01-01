ISL play-offs qualification scenarios: NorthEast United need a point to confirm semi-final entry

The FC Goa tie is a must-win fixture for Hyderabad after they dropped points against ATK Mohun Bagan...

NorthEast United picked up a 2-1 win against East Bengal on Tuesday to edge close to a spot in the playoffs of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL).

With the race to the top-four heating up at the business end of the season, we take a look at the scenarios of all teams who can still make it to the playoffs this season.

In case Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United and FC Goa remain tied on points at the end of the league stage, the points accumulated in the matches between the three teams will be considered to determine the qualifier or qualifiers.

FC Goa (M-19, P-30)

FC Goa face Hyderabad in their final game of the season after the Gaurs defeated Bengaluru 2-1 in their penultimate fixture.

They will have to only worry about NorthEast United not picking more than three points in case they fail to beat Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC (M-19, P-28)

After their draw against ATK Mohun Bagan in their penultimate match of the league stage, Hyderabad now have to win against FC Goa to seal a berth in the play-offs.

NorthEast United (M-19, P-30)

NorthEast United had failed to re-enter the top-four after they dropped points against Chennaiyin FC in what was a 3-3 draw. However, they made up for it with a 2-1 win against East Bengal in their penultimate game.

Their final game of the season is against Kerala Blasters and they only need a point from that fixture to book their slot in the lockout round.

