‘If Inter can afford Pogba they have to sign him’ – Bergomi calls for Man Utd transfer raid

The Nerazzurri legend is a big fan of the World Cup-winning midfielder and wants those at San Siro to join the chase for a prize signature

have been urged to join the race for midfielder Paul Pogba, with Giuseppe Bergomi claiming the World Cup winner is the kind of player that should be snapped up “immediately” if the San Siro side can afford a deal.

The Nerazzurri have looked to the for new recruits on a regular basis since Antonio Conte took the managerial reins. Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen and Ashley Young have all been added to the ranks in Milan, along with loanee Victor Moses.

A number of other players in are said to be catching Inter’s eye, with potential for plenty of movement in the next window. Lautaro Martinez is sparking talk of interest from elsewhere, with Barcelona leading the chase, while Conte is eager to further bolster his ranks.

Bergomi believes Pogba should form part of those plans, with the 27-year-old said to be unsettled at Old Trafford as he sparks speculation regarding interest from Real Madrid and Juventus.

Inter legend Bergomi, who spent his entire 20-year career with the giants, told Gazzetta dello Sport of Pogba: “If you have the economic strength to go and get him, you have to do it immediately.

“It’s true that he hasn’t been at his best in recent seasons, but he would return to a football he knows well. He doesn’t need to adapt and could immediately leave a mark. Beyond his technical abilities, with the physique he has, he would still be dominant in Serie A.

“There are few players like him around. Pogba is 27 and would return to in time for his last leap in quality.”

Pogba previously starred in Italy during a four-year stint with Juve. His efforts in Turin allowed him to secure superstar status and a record-breaking £89 million ($111m) return to United.

Questions have been asked of his form and commitment throughout a second spell in England, but Bergomi believes Conte - who worked with the international when in charge of the Bianconeri - can get an enigmatic talent firing again as part of an ambitious squad.

The iconic former defender added: “Conte can bring out the best in him, like in the past.

“For Inter, it would be a coup to help them challenge immediately, but I guess they will have to sacrifice something. If they aim to build something for the long run, I remain convinced about the idea of investing in players like [Sandro] Tonali or [Manuel] Locatelli.”