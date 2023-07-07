'I love you' - Starstruck Vinicius Junior spends day with 'idol' Neymar as Real Madrid star gets ready for new season

Vinicius Junior enjoyed some downtime with Neymar in Rio de Janeiro before starting pre-season with Real Madrid

Neymar visited Vinicius in Rio

Pair have developed a close friendship

Will likely start together for Brazil next international break

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius and Neymar were pictured spending time together in Brazil before they jet off to preseason for their clubs. The Real Madrid winger, who grew up idolising Neymar, showed his thanks in a social media post on Friday evening. The caption read: "When you become friends with your idol and he comes to spend the day with you. "Never give up on your dreams" never made so much sense. Thank you for so much and I love you."

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Neymar has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer, with Barcelona among the potential suitors for the Brazilian. He underwent ankle surgery in the spring but is expected to be ready for his club's pre-season tour of Japan in two weeks.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The duo will leave for the club season before likely linking up on Brazil duty during September's international break.