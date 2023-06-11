Explained: How to unlock Wrexham star Paul Mullin's FIFA 23 ROW Objectives Team of the Season card

Paul Mullin has a Rest of the World Team of the Season card in FIFA 23 - here's how to unlock it.

Mullin given TOTS card after superb campaign

Scored 46 goals in all competitions

Card must be unlocked via objectives

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin played a vital role in Wrexham's National League title win, scoring 38 league goals, and he has now been handed a major boost to his base FIFA 23 card. Having started the season with a rating of 67, his TOTS card has spiked to a 91 rating.

HOW TO UNLOCK MULLIN: You won't be able to get Mullin in packs, as you need to complete objectives to unlock the Welshman. Here are the steps you need to follow to unlock the Wrexham star and get him in your Ultimate Team:

English Efficiency: Score and assist with English players in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and Champions). Unlocks: 75+ Rated Rare Player (untradeable).

Bang On Target: Score 10 goals using English players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and Champions). Unlocks: Gold Pack (untradeable).

Delivered On Time: Assist 8 goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and Champions) while having at least 3 English players in your starting lineup. Unlocks: Premium Gold Pack (untradeable).

Wrexham Wins: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and Champions) while having min. 3 English players in your starting lineup. Unlocks: Small Electrum Players Pack (untradeable).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham were included as a Rest of the World team due to them playing in non-league when FIFA 23 came out, but they will be back in the Football League next season, just in time for the release of EA Sports FC, the newly-renamed EA Sports title.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR WREXHAM? They are set to play Chelsea and Manchester United in glitzy pre-season friendlies in the United States this summer.