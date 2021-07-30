'A legend and a leader with brutal hunger' - Herrera hails PSG signing of Real Madrid icon Ramos

One Spain international at Parc des Princes has been joined by another, with the Ligue 1 heavyweights showing their ambition once again

Ander Herrera has welcomed the arrival of Sergio Ramos at Paris Saint-Germain, with the Spanish midfielder billing his fellow countryman as "a football legend, a natural leader, a person with charisma, energy and brutal hunger".

Having missed out on Ligue 1 and Champions League crowns in 2020-21, French heavyweights have flexed their muscles again this summer to make a number of notable additions.

World Cup winner Ramos forms part of that refresh at Parc des Princes with the 35-year-old leaving Real Madrid as a free agent after 16 years, and he is expected to add important qualities to Mauricio Pochettino's ranks in the French capital.

What has been said?

Herrera, who made his own move to PSG in 2019, told Goal: "Sergio is perhaps the best defender in the history of our country. A football legend, a natural leader, a person with charisma, energy and brutal hunger.

"I see that he is a fantastic signing, because he is not going to allow anyone to relax. He doesn't, so the others aren't going to do it.

"Being able to share a dressing room with a guy like Sergio is a fantastic opportunity for me too, to be able to learn from him every day, to be able to enjoy having him.

"As for the other signings, [Georginio] Wijnaldum and [Gianluigi] Donnarumma and [Achraf] Hakimi come to contribute.

"They are very good market options, because both Wijnaldum and Donnarumma have come for free. Achraf is one of the best right-backs in the world, young and with a fantastic career trajectory. So, I think the club is moving very well."

Can Pochettino deliver for PSG?

A managerial change at Parc des Princes was made at the turn of the year, with former Tottenham coach Pochettino appointed in January as successor to current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

The Argentine was unable to deliver domestic and European prizes, but he has been handed a new contract and retains the full faith of his board and players.

Herrera added on his manager: "Tuchel and Mauricio are different coaches. Both are coaches who base their football on attack, on controlling the game through the ball, on trying to create as many chances as possible. They are teams that do not speculate, that attack.

"Each coach has their nuances, but both are offensive, they base their game on possession and attack and I am delighted to be able to enjoy a coach of such a high level during my career.

"I have been very lucky with the coaches, I consider myself a privileged person and I am super grateful because I have been able to get things out of everyone.

"Now, with Mauricio, I am enjoying it a lot. I think we understand football in a similar way. I like how we train, I like the intensity of the football he wants, that the team is physically ready to attack and that it is prepared to press and play in the opposite half of the field. I think it goes well with my football and my way of understanding this profession."

How long will Herrera play for PSG?

The former Manchester United star faces fierce competition for places at PSG, but he is emabracing those challenges.

He is tied to a contract through to 2024 and intends to stick around in France until the end of that deal before returning to his roots.

The combative 31-year-old added: "I like to challenge myself in the very short term, but it is true and I have never hidden it that, once my contract in Paris ends in three years, I have the dream of returning to Zaragoza, which is my home and the club of my heart. Then it will be necessary to see if that can be done or not, but this is my dream."

